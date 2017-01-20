James Scott Farrin Attorney Receives Award and Several Honors

NC Social Security Disability Lawyer Crystal Rouse “I am honored to be selected by the magazine as a ‘Rising Star’ for the third year in a row," said NC Social Security Disability Lawyer Crystal Rouse.

Durham Social Security Disability attorney Crystal Rouse, who works at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, received the 2017 designation of ‘Rising Star’* by “Super Lawyers Magazine.” This is the third consecutive year Rouse received this award.

“I am honored to be selected by the magazine as a ‘Rising Star’ for the third year in a row. This selection humbles me knowing that my colleagues see my dedication to the field of Social Security Disability, and that they recognize my knowledge and expertise on the subject matter and consider me deserving of the ‘Rising Star’ designation,” Rouse said.

Rising Star Ranking Methodology

To achieve a ‘Rising Star’ ranking, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. ‘Rising Stars’ undergo a rigorous, multiphase process which combines peer nominations with third-party research.

Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement within the same geographical and legal practice area. Selections are made annually on a state by state basis. No more than 2.5% of attorneys within each state are named to the “Super Lawyers Magazine” ‘Rising Stars’ list.

Attorney Rouse and Recent NCAJ Recognitions

“Super Lawyers Magazine” is not the only entity who has noticed Rouse. She was also recently recognized for her work with North Carolina Advocates for Justice (NCAJ) as an appointee to the Education Committee and was asked to be the editor of the association’s October 2016 issue of “Trial Briefs” magazine.

The October issue of “Trial Briefs” magazine spotlighted Social Security Disability law. As editor, Rouse helped drive content by contacting potential authors, moving the production process forward, and edited content for accuracy.

In her role on the NCAJ’s Education Committee, Rouse will be a key part of the team commissioned to develop and oversee NCAJ’s continuing legal education (CLE) programs. In addition to serving on the primary education committee, Rouse is helping to update and revise the Education section of NCAJ’s website and helping the NCAJ with several other special projects aimed at educating members and the legal community.

She has been a contributing member of the NCAJ since 2010.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is headquartered in the American Tobacco Historic District, adjacent to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, in Durham, North Carolina, with 13 additional offices statewide in Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Goldsboro, Henderson, New Bern, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Sanford, Wilson, and Winston-Salem. The firm’s 38 attorneys focus on the following practice areas: Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Social Security Disability, Eminent Domain, Intellectual Property, Civil Rights, Mass Torts, and Products Liability. Seven of the attorneys are North Carolina Board Certified Specialists in Workers’ Compensation Law and one is a North Carolina Board Certified Specialist in Social Security Disability Law. The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is involved in the community, including sponsorship of local philanthropic organizations.



For more information regarding the standards for inclusion, visit http://www.superlawyers.com.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

280 S. Mangum Street, Suite 400

Durham, NC 27701

866-900-7078

http://www.farrin.com