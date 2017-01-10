G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Winter 2017 Small Business Digital Asset Management Software Grid report to help businesses make the best digital asset management technology buying decision.

Brandfolder, IntelligenceBank DAM, Daminion, Libris and Widen Collective were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. IntelligenceBank DAM earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while Libris earned the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

About the Small Business Digital Asset Management Software Grid report:

●The report is based on more than 218 reviews written by business professionals.

●Of the 96 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Digital Asset Management category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

