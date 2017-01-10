International LiDAR Mapping Forum 2017 Keynotes Announced

The organizers of International LiDAR Mapping Forum (ILMF), the world’s leading technical conference and expo covering the newest airborne, terrestrial and underwater LiDAR as well as emerging remote-sensing and data collection tools and technologies, announced the 2017 keynote lineup today. The event takes place February 13-15 in Denver Colorado.

The keynoters are:



LARRY MAYER, Professor and Director, School of Marine Science and Ocean Engineering, Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping, University of New Hampshire

Keynote: Challenges of Mapping the Deep Ocean: If Only Airborne Lidar Bathymetry Worked in 10,000m of Water

TIMOTHY TRAINOR, Co-Chair, United Nations Committee of Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management; Chief of Geography Division, US Census Bureau

Keynote: Role of Technology and Geospatial Information Toward Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

ROY E WRIGHT, Deputy Associate Administrator for Insurance and Mitigation, FEMA

Keynote: What FEMA Seeks from Geospatial Information: Risk Management, Risk Reduction

DR. ERIC E. POEHLER, Associate Professor of Classics and Co-Director, UMass Digital Humanities Initiative; University of Massachusetts Amherst

Keynote: Mapping Pompeii: New Discoveries Using Non-Invasive LiDAR, photogrammetry, GIS…to Advanced Evaluation & Visualization Tools in the Classroom

“We’re honored to have such a stellar lineup to kick off the ILMF conference,” said Lisa Murray, Event Director. “These keynotes demonstrate the incredible breadth of uses for LiDAR technology—from mapping the ocean floor to mapping the ancient city of Pompeii, to using LiDAR for global sustainable development and for risk management and reduction.”

These leaders are among 60 aerial mapping experts at ILMF 2017 who will share their knowledge at ILMF. Other sessions will cover topics including:

Analyzing LiDAR for Decision-Making

Bathymetry Lidar & Topobathy

Coastal Monitoring

Forestry

Geiger-Mode Lidar (GML) and Single-Photon Lidar (SPL): What’s the Difference & Why Does it Matter?

Landslide Detection & Mapping

Multi-Sensor & Data Fusion

New Developments In Mobile Mapping

New Technologies

Point Clouds: From Processing & Feature Extraction To Analysis & Management

Topo-Bathy & Shoreline Mapping

UAVS & LiDAR

Unique Applications

Updates from USGS

View the complete Conference Program here.

Running alongside the conference is an exhibition featuring the world’s top providers of LiDAR and new and complementary solutions. See the exhibitor list here.

“ILMF is the best opportunity of the year for mapping professionals to learn about the newest LiDAR solutions, raise their technical competence, network with other practitioners, and see the latest technology,” said Ms. Murray.

Registration:

Early-bird registration ends January 31, 2016. Interested parties are encouraged to register early to save $175. Registration is available online here.

About LiDAR

LiDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, is a remote sensing technology that measures ranges (variable distances) to the Earth by using light in the form of a pulsed laser. These light pulses—combined with other data recorded by the airborne, terrestrial, or underwater system— generate precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the Earth and its surface characteristics.

LiDAR principally consists of a laser, a scanner, and a GPS receiver. Airplanes, helicopters and UAVs are often used to acquire LIDAR data. Topographic and bathymetric are two types of LiDAR. Topographic LiDAR often uses a near-infrared laser to map the land. Water-penetrating green light is used in Bathymetric LiDAR to measure seafloor and riverbed elevations.

About International LiDAR Mapping Forum (ILMF)

International LiDAR Mapping Forum (ILMF) is a technical conference & exhibition focused on airborne, terrestrial and underwater LiDAR as well as emerging remote-sensing and data collection tools and technology used for applications including Asset Management; Civil Infrastructure; Coastal Zone Mapping; Emergency Services & Disaster Response; Land and Natural Resource Management; and Urban Modeling. The 2017 edition of the annual event will be held February 13-15, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. For more information, visit http://www.lidarmap.org. ILMF is part of a network of events and media for the global geospatial market organized by Diversified Communications that includes Commercial UAV Expo Americas, Commercial UAV Expo Europe, Commercial UAV News, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference and SPAR3D.com