Florock Floor Coatings Manufacturer Celebrates 65th Anniversary

Florock® Polymer Flooring, a leading Chicago-based manufacturer of high performance commercial, industrial and institutional floor coating systems for concrete, is celebrating its 65th year of business in 2017. Established in 1952 by Benjamin A. Schmetterer, Florock experienced unprecedented expansion under the recent leadership of Benjamin’s son, David Schmetterer.

In July 2016, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, purchased Florock from the Schmetterer family, adding the brand to its growing Tennant Coatings division.

“The acquisition of Florock enhances our ability to grow,” said Byron Smith, Vice President of Tennant Coatings. “After only six months, we’re already realizing great synergy in having both the Florock and Tennant brands. It’s an honor to witness Florock’s 65th year and be able to provide optimal flooring solutions and outstanding service to more customers than ever before.”

Smith advises that Tennant Company will retain the Florock Polymer Flooring brand, managing the Tennant Coatings and Florock sales channels separately. Each product family will maintain its unique, proprietary formulations and approach to the market.

Almost since its inception, Florock’s factory and offices have been located south of downtown Chicago, in the area known today as the historic Stockyards Manufacturing District. Having grown several times beyond the capacity of its original facility, Florock nevertheless kept its center of operations in the neighborhood. Long respected as a provider of jobs to the local community, Florock retained all its employees after the purchase by Tennant Company and has even hired additional personnel. The founding family’s third generation, David Schmetterer’s daughter, Aviva Llorens, continues to play a key role at Florock, further contributing to the feeling of tradition amidst the exciting changes.

After 65 years, Florock now supplies its broad selection of specialty flooring products to customers throughout the United States, Latin America, Great Britain and other parts of the world. The Florock team looks forward to a bright future of continued growth, innovation and market leadership.