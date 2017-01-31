Erika Rosenthal, VP, Strategy and Healthcare Partnerships It is important to pay attention to changing regulatory rules and develop standards for tracking patient outcomes in daily practice. My portion will be around communications to public stakeholders for responsible growth in the field of medicine.

Back Pain Centers of America (BPC), which connects people searching for solutions to their neck and back pain with a reputable physician in their area, announces that Erika Rosenthal will speak at the Interventional Orthopedic Foundation’s (IOF) 2017 Annual Conference. The conference held at the Omni Interlocken in Broomfield, Colorado on February 17 and 18, 2017. The theme for this year’s conference is “Raising the Bar in Interventional Regenerative Medicine.

Rosenthal’s topic is “Moving the Industry Forward,” and she will be speaking about positive ways to deploy communications to keep public stakeholders informed about outcomes and other news in the field of regenerative orthopedics. Rosenthal is the vice-president of strategy and healthcare partnerships for Back Pain Centers of America.

“I am delighted to be a part of the pre-conference roundtable sponsored by the IOF,” said Rosenthal. “It is important to pay attention to changing regulatory rules and to develop standards for tracking patient outcomes in daily practice. My portion of the talk will be around communications to public stakeholders for responsible growth in the field of medicine.”

The Interventional Orthopedics Foundation was created as a not-for-profit (501)C(3) organization on January 27, 2015. The IOF’s primary function is to educate and serve as a resource to physicians and the public seeking to understand the growing field of interventional orthopedics.

Physicians and administrators in orthopedic medicine who want to learn about or be a part of regenerative medicine should attend. Eighteen credits from the American Medical Association (AMA) are approved for continuing medical education (CME) credits. The conference is still open for registration at https://interventionalorthopedics.org/annual-conference/.

About Back Pain Centers of America

Back Pain Centers of America (BPC) has helped people find safe, reliable relief for chronic pain since 2009. The call centers match patients searching for relief for neck and back pain to reputable, board-certified healthcare practices in their geographic area. BPC has the largest network of minimally-invasive spine centers in America. This service is free to patients. For more information for patients, please visit http://www.backpaincenters.com. For spine practices interested in joining the network, please visit BackPainCentersofAmerica.com. Also follow BPC on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.