RLC Architects (RLC), widely known for the firm’s superior architectural design and planning services in South Florida, recently announced the firm was the recipient of “The Award of Merit for Unbuilt Residential” at the American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2016 Palm Beach Annual Design & Honor Awards Banquet.

“The Award of Merit for Unbuilt Residential” recognizes the design of RLC’s APOK Townhouse Development Project, located in Boca Raton, Florida. The 90-unit townhome design is part of an effort to revitalize the area as “residential” permitted use within an industrial/research zoning section, with the goal of attracting the “millennia” generation work force seeking affordable housing in the area.

“The jury appreciated the rare inclusion of a double volume within a project of this type and budget. The articulation and variation developed within the elevations permits a feeling of individual units having some individual character – something that is difficult to achieve without the variation becoming arbitrary.”

Other consultants involved in the design include RGD Consulting Engineers (RGD) for Professional MEP-FP as well as Structural Engineering Services.

RLC Architects received multiple other accolades at the 2016 Design and Honor Awards Banquet including:



Award of Merit for Unbuilt Non-Residential

Design Excellence Award of Merit for Non-Residential Project

John Stetson, FAIA Award to RLC Principal, Bruce W. Retzsch, AIA

RLC’s commitment to the A/E industry and South Florida community is the cornerstone to the firm’s success over the past twenty five years. The result is a dynamic team with consistent leadership; a firm that excels at developing long-term relationships and that is making a substantial impact on the community and landscape in which they reside.

About the APOK Townhome Design Team

RLC Architects, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, has been in business for over 25 years. The team provides superior architectural design and planning services for South Florida's leading corporations and developers in the office, mixed-use, multi-family residential, industrial, and retail market sectors. RLC’s fundamental tenets are design excellence, technical accuracy, personalized service and timely responsiveness.

Since its inception, the Firm has remained true to its commitment to excellence and, as a result, more than 90% of the firm's projects are for repeat and referral clients. RLC has received a variety of awards for design excellence from the American Institute of Architects as well as various real estate associations. Learn more about RLC at http://www.RLCarchitects.com

RGD Consulting Engineers (RGD):

Established in 1988 by Robert Davenport, P.E., RGD has rapidly expanded over the years by delivering exceptional service; earning it a reputation as a highly dependable engineering firm. RGD provides a complete range of Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Protection and Structural Engineering Services through a highly experienced Engineering & Project Management team fully complying to time, cost and quality requirements of projects. RGD has locations in Jupiter, Orlando and Naples, Florida. Learn more about RGD at http://www.rgdengineers.com.