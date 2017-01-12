SouthEast Bank Commits to Rebuild Future Bearden Branch After Fire

On Thursday, January 5, 2017, the construction site of the future SouthEast Bank branch on Kingston Pike in Bearden was destroyed due to a fire. According to Knoxville Fire Department officials, the cause of the incident has been ruled accidental.

The SouthEast Bank family would like to express its sincere appreciation to the first responders who helped manage the scene and limit the disruption to local businesses. SouthEast Bank President Monty Montgomery said, “While this event has certainly been traumatic for many involved, we are so grateful that the workers on site escaped the building without serious injury and that the damages appear to have been limited to material property.”

Montgomery also stated, “We have been excited about the prospect of expanding the SouthEast Bank footprint into Bearden long before the groundbreaking at our future Kingston Pike location, and while this certainly was not the way we planned to introduce ourselves to the community, we would like to thank all of our neighbors who have reached out to us to express support.” Plans are already in place to rebuild the new branch, with debris removal and site preparation already underway. While the grand opening will be delayed, the bank still plans to join the Bearden community as an engaged corporate partner and looks forward to bringing the SouthEast Bank tradition of modern banking and hometown values to this thriving area.

