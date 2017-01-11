"This report validates the importance and value that our clients realize by implementing GainSeeker Suite,” stated Evan Miller, CEO of Hertzler Systems

Hertzler Systems, the market leader in real-time statistical process control (SPC) and manufacturing intelligence applications announced that it was mentioned as a sample vendor in three recent Gartner Hype Cycle Reports: Hype Cycle for Discrete Manufacturing and PLM, 2016, Hype Cycle for Process Manufacturing and PLM, 2016, and Hype Cycle for Back-Office Analytic Applications, 2016.

Gartner identified Hertzler Systems as a sample vendor for Real-Time SPC applications. According to all three reports, “Real-time statistical process control (SPC) applications provide a subset of quality management system (QMS) functionality. These applications measure, monitor and analyze production processes to provide a near-real-time view of process performance, ensuring compliance within tolerances. They also provide the information to help boost process capabilities, reducing variability and eliminating undesired results.”

In the Hype Cycle for Discrete Manufacturing and PLM 2016 report, Gartner identified specific benefits that can be realized from real-time SPC: “When implemented correctly, SPC increases process stability and product supply predictability. This results in better asset utilization, inventory management and customer service. Besides avoiding waste, SPC limits subsequent risks and costs caused by poor quality. The cost of poor quality increases the later a defect is identified, and can be catastrophic to a company's brand if captured too late.”

"We believe this report validates the importance and value that our clients realize by implementing GainSeeker Suite,” stated Evan Miller, CEO of Hertzler Systems. “With timely access to accurate, actionable knowledge, our clients report significant positive business impacts. They see significant improvements in revenue, margin, and asset performance. GainSeeker Suite is unique because it is so easy to deploy, and because of its drill down analytics. It provides superior visibility into opportunities for business improvement.”

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

