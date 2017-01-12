RURO Announces the Limfinity® version 6.4 with Bricks functionality

Limfinity 6.4 Limfinity® Bricks allow RURO to deploy and maintain customizations to our base products, develop a library of reusable modules, and quickly add new functionality to an existing system without any coding.

In response to the market’s rapid adoption of Limfinity® Cloud, RURO has enhanced the platform to accommodate increasingly complex and sophisticated deployments, resulting in better support for cross-continent user groups, federated login, rapid data searching, and more. In addition to these improvements, the latest release brings enhanced data import/export capabilities, search performance and other powerful enhancements.

Perhaps the most important addition to Limfinity® version 6.4 is a brand new feature called Limfinity® Bricks. Bricks are configurable workflow and data modules that can be added to any Limfinity® environment to suit an institution’s unique business needs.

“Limfinity® Bricks allow RURO to deploy and maintain customizations to our base products, develop a library of reusable modules, and quickly add new functionality to an existing system without any coding,” says Sasha Brocato, RURO Product Manager. “Our customers will see more modular solutions from RURO going forward and Limfinity® Bricks will strengthen our position as a leader in life sciences software.”

Key enhancements of Limfinity® version 6.4 include:



Limfinity® Bricks - “plug and play” workflows and data modeling

Ability to select time zones for each user

New tool - Explorer Subject Picker

Ability to further customize subject list grids

Auto-generated script templates

New User Defined Field type – User

Enhanced Query Engine – Case Insensitive Conditions

Electronic signatures using federated login

“We are already receiving positive feedback for Limfinity® 6.4,” says Vladimir Lebedev, RURO’s Chief Executive Officer. “It’s a great response and customers looking to deploy their own data management, process management or other scientific information solutions on Limfinity® Cloud will welcome version 6.4 and Limfinity® Bricks.”

For a full list of features and improvements in Limfinity® version 6.4, please visit ruro.com.

Additional information on Limfinity® IO, as well as the new Limfinity® Bricks can be found at http://www.limfinity.io.

All Limfinity® customers with active support subscriptions are eligible to upgrade to Limfinity® version 6.4, which is also available for free download through each server-based Limfinity® installation’s Virtual Machine (VM) console.

About RURO, Inc.

Founded in 2006, RURO specializes in Laboratory Information Management and RFID Solutions. RURO’s Limfinity® is the informatics centerpiece in many of the world’s leading translational science programs and biobanks. RURO’s RFID Solutions meet critical inventory management, tracking and security needs.

RURO is Laboratory Information Bliss.

Visit RURO at ruro.com for more information.

