FirstService Residential, Nevada’s leading association management company, is launching an exclusive first quarter training program to promote best practices and guide Nevada HOA board members and community residents toward effective community management. The free, multi-topic seminars will be conducted live at FirstService Residential offices throughout Southern and Northern Nevada. The seminars begin January 12, 2017 with a board member training entitled, “Transforming Volunteerism into Leadership,” and continue through mid-March.

“We invest in education because we believe board members who participate in our training are more productive and better equipped to perform their jobs because they are confident in what they’re doing.” says Steven Parker, president FirstService Residential Nevada.

Although the Nevada Real Estate Division title requires comprehensive education and experience for community managers, including certification by the State, association board members are not required to have specialized training. As a result, very few community management companies in Nevada offer live training and education events.

According to Parker, such programming is beneficial for association board members, who are unpaid volunteers, to help them develop the necessary skills required to govern within such complex positions. Social skills such as persuasion, active listening, conflict resolution and critical thinking are becoming increasingly necessary for effective community management. In fact, according to the World Economic Forum, by 2020, more than one third (36%) of all jobs across all industries will require these core problem-solving skills.

The January 12th Transforming Volunteerism into Leadership course will be held in Reno and will cover the four quadrants of leadership and provide a board member assessment tool. Other seminar topics include standard board member practices and procedures, understanding how to analyze an association’s financial statements, equal opportunity employment issues, dealing with difficult personalities, as well as engaging renters in an HOA community. For specific training dates, times and locations or to register online visit here.

FirstService Residential is recognized as Nevada’s largest and most experienced full-service community association management firm. For over 25 years, FirstService Residential has continued to provide the best-in-class community management solutions and genuinely helpful service to its over 370 properties and communities throughout Nevada.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a global leader in the rapidly growing real estate services sector, one of the largest markets in the world. As the leading property management company in North America, FirstService Residential oversees more than 6,500 residential and commercial associations including 1.5 million residential units and over 50 million square feet of commercial space across 21 U.S. states and three provinces in Canada. The company has more than 12,000 employees driving local market expertise and manages in excess of $6 billion in annual budgets. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

