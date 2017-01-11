Outside GC Founders Partner with CFO Innovator to Form Outside CFO

“Outside CFO will solve critical growth-related needs of early stage companies by professionalizing their finance function and boosting management’s credibility with potential investors."

Outside CFO, an on-demand CFO consulting services firm, today announces its launch, redefining the delivery of financial consulting services to early stage companies. Outside CFO is the brainchild of Jon Levitt and Bill Stone, co-founders of Outside GC, the nation’s largest provider of on-demand in-house legal counsel services, and veteran CFO Craig Gainsboro.

Outside CFO offers high-value CFO consulting services through a team of partner-level finance professionals. Unlike other providers in this space who utilize junior staff or a proprietary book-keeping solution, Outside CFO is a pure play CFO consultancy. As a result, Outside CFO can seamlessly integrate with a client’s existing finance team and financial operating structure. Its CFOs will work with any financial software solutions, and co-exist with any technology or staffing solutions its clients wish to retain. Outside CFO’s approach is anchored by the substantial experience of its CFOs, all of whom began their careers with a public accounting firm and have served as CFO of one or more companies, enabling a streamlined delivery of financial and operational support at a fraction of the cost of hiring a full-time chief financial officer.

“We are excited to build upon the success of our on-demand model in a new vertical market, and are thrilled to be working with such an accomplished finance professional like Craig,” said Stone. “Outside CFO will solve critical growth-related needs of early stage companies by professionalizing their finance function and boosting management’s credibility with potential investors.”

Craig Gainsboro brings significant leadership to his role as co-founder and managing partner of Outside CFO. Craig is the founder and CEO of Ignition Consulting, a CFO services company he co-founded with Eric Lousararian, an experienced finance professional who is also part of the Outside CFO founding team. Prior to founding Ignition Consulting, Craig worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers for 15 years in a number of capacities, most notably as CFO of its Tax and Advisory Line of Service, where he managed $2B in tax revenues and $1.4B in advisory revenues. Following PWC, Craig served as CFO for several start-up companies in the technology, manufacturing and professional services industries, raising over $450M in equity and debt financing on their behalf.

“Utilizing Outside GC’s partner-only, on-demand business model, our team of CFOs will support founders and CEOs of growth-stage businesses by filling the role of part-time, de facto CFO, at rates that will not burn through their budgets,” explained Gainsboro. “Our CFOs will undoubtedly become strategic partners to our clients’ CEOs and Founders. I’m excited to partner with Jon and Bill to create the leading CFO services firm in the country.”

Outside CFO will focus on growth-stage technology companies, leveraging Outside GC’s fifteen years of providing services to this market. The firm’s initial clients include BrandBrief, CampusTap, FamilyID and ImageBrief.

Outside CFO’s service offerings include financial modeling and reporting, support with raising capital and managing key relationships with boards, investors and shareholders, and developing and implementing proven controls, procedures and policies. Outside CFO also handles project-based work for companies in need of overflow support or specialized expertise outside the normal scope of their finance function. Outside CFO is based in Boston, MA, and plans to expand into New York and other geographies in the short-term.

About Outside CFO

For more information about our on-demand CFO services, please visit http://www.outsidecfo.com or call (617) 737-9000. If you are a finance professional with public accounting and CFO experience and are interested in exploring opportunities with our team, please email your resume and a brief cover letter to: info(at)outsidecfo(dot)com.