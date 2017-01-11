“The CR8200 has the fastest read performance, the fastest boot up time, and the lowest power draw of any image-based barcode reader engines on the market." said George Powell, president and CEO of Code.

Code, a technology leader in image-based barcode reading solutions, announces the availability of its next generation 2D barcode reading scan engine, the CR8200.

The CR8200 is a powerful barcode reading engine that packages full megapixel imaging with Code’s world-class decoding platform into a miniature module in order to meet demanding space requirements without compromising barcode reading performance.

“Our engineers have raised the bar in scan engines with the CR8200,” said George Powell, president and CEO of Code. “The CR8200 has the fastest read performance, the fastest boot up time, and the lowest power draw of any image-based barcode reader engines on the market. Further, with Code’s 2D Revolution™ decoding platform, the CR8200 can read many damaged or misprinted barcodes, even under adverse illumination and glare conditions, a task that other barcode reading engines simply cannot handle. Its performance is simply unmatched.”

The miniature size, aggressive decoding, and low power draw of the CR8200 makes it ideal for integration into battery powered mobile devices and ultra-small sleds and other barcode reading accessories for mobile devices. Multiple communication interfaces and a variety of mounting configuration options add an additional level of integration flexibility. And as with all other Code barcode reading solution, customers can expect comprehensive service and support to quickly and seamlessly integrate the CR8200 into their products.

About Code:

Code is a technology leader in image-based barcode reading solutions. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of image-based barcode reading hardware and software solutions to enhance productivity and exceed customers’ expectations for superior barcode reading performance, ergonomic design, equipment durability, and seamless integration with their operations. Servicing a diverse range of industries and environments, Code’s products are used in critical applications in healthcare, public safety, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and a range of other diverse industries.

Code’s 2D Revolution™ image processing and decoding solution is the de facto choice for enterprise-grade barcode scanning software technology that enables rapid, accurate decoding of virtually any barcode symbology, of virtually any quality and curvature – every time without fail. As the backbone of Code’s product line and with the flexibility to integrate with any device, operating system, and application, 2D Revolution ensures you can reliably capture the barcode data you need, in the way you want, at the pace your business demands. 2D Revolution is the only decoder to support the proprietary GoCode® symbology which uses encryption to secure and prevent illicit reading of sensitive data.

Code's worldwide headquarters are located in Salt Lake City, USA, and has regional headquarters in China, Singapore and The Netherlands. For more information, visit http://www.codecorp.com.