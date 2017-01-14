The Friendship Circle of North Broward & South Palm Beach is a local nonprofit organization that services hundreds of children, teens and adults with special needs through innovative and creative educational programming.

Quote: “The Friendship Circle owes a debt of gratitude to Michael Brauser. From its infancy over a decade ago Michael has not only been a visionary and pillar of support but has also invested his time and energy to the many programs. His generosity and philanthropy knows no bounds and we are so thankful to have such a pillar of the community involved in our organization," said Rabbi Shuey Biston, The Friendship Circle of North Broward & South Palm Beach.

Friendship Circle of North Broward & South Palm Beach is a unique organization with a refreshing approach to helping individuals with special needs and their families. Their innovative programming and creative activities are designed to foster relationships between local teen and adult volunteers and the children, teens or adults by drawing on the love, boundless energy and dynamism of their community. These shared experiences empower children with special needs, while enriching the lives of everyone else involved:

Children with special needs bloom and gain the confidence they need to make the most of their abilities and talents.

Teenage volunteers learn the priceless value of giving, the curative power of friendship, and the vital importance of integrating children with special needs into the community.

Parents and siblings receive much-needed respite and support from Friendship Circle programs and the Friendship Circle family.

Programs offered by The Friendship Circle of North Broward & South Palm Beach range from toddler to teen to adult programs. The organization also hosts Family Events and Specialty Programs.

The campus will house the Friendship Circle, Chabad HQ, CGI Summer Camp, and the Preschool of the Arts. Completion of the project is scheduled for summer 2017.

About Mr. Michael H. Brauser

Mr. Michael H. Brauser has been the Executive Chairman for Cogint, Inc. formerly IDI, Inc. since June 2015. From 1999 to 2002, he served as president and Chief Executive Officer of Naviant, Inc. (eDirect, Inc.) an internet marketing company. He also was a Founder of Seisint, Inc. (eData.com, Inc.). Mr. Brauser served as co-chairman of the Board of Directors of InterCLICK (now a part of Yahoo, Inc.) from August 2007 to December 2011. Mr. Brauser also served as co-chairman or the Board of Directors of ChromaDex, Inc., an innovative natural products company, from October 2011 to February 2015. Beyond his professional life, Michael Brauser supports his community by contributing to charitable organizations, nonprofits, and community groups. Mr. Brauser co-founded the Betsy and Michael Brauser Charitable Family Foundation, Inc., a charitable foundation that donates funds to a variety of causes.