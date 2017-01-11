Trusted Experts in Analytics

MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise software platforms, today announced that QueBIT, a leading data analytics reseller and consulting group, will begin offering the MicroStrategy 10 platform. QueBIT sells existing data analytics solutions and advises nearly 500 organizations on which products to implement. Focused on working with businesses across a wide range of industries—including education, banking, healthcare, life sciences and manufacturing—QueBIT also provides training sessions, as well as their own solutions and FrameWORQ products.

Gary Quirke, Chief Executive Officer of QueBIT stated, “QueBIT is delighted to have entered into a business partnership with MicroStrategy. We have admired the MicroStrategy enterprise software platform for many years and believe that MicroStrategy’s vision for next-generation mobile analytics sets them apart in an increasingly disruptive marketplace. We believe technologies like Usher™ will be game-changing for our customers as we enter the era of the third platform and the Internet of Things.”

“We are excited to onboard QueBIT as a new business and consulting partner for North America,” said Mark Gambill, Chief Marketing Officer at MicroStrategy Incorporated. “Every organization in today’s economy faces unique challenges, and the QueBIT team provides financial and predictive analytics expertise tailored for each of its customers. Working with them to resell the MicroStrategy platform will allow us to help more organizations solve their business problems through the power of advanced analytics.”

The MicroStrategy 10 platform delivers high-performance business applications that meet the needs of both business and IT. As a reseller of the MicroStrategy 10 platform, QueBIT will extend to its customers the platform’s analytics delivery capabilities. QueBIT also has plans to enhance its growing number of analytics industry solutions by working with MicroStrategy.

To learn more about MicroStrategy’s unified platform for enterprise analytics and mobility, visit https://www.microstrategy.com/us/capabilities. To learn more about MicroStrategy’s partner program, visit: https://www.microstrategy.com/us/company/partners.

About QueBIT

Trusted experts in analytics, QueBIT is dedicated to helping organizations to leverage their data to make more intelligent decisions that result in significantly improved business value. QueBIT has delivered analytics solutions to more than 450 organizations, including some of the largest and most successful companies in the world. QueBIT solutions span the entire spectrum of analytics, from data management, including Big Data strategy and implementation, Business Intelligence, Business Planning, Predictive Analytics and IoT Analytics. QueBIT’s unique CARE methodology coaches customers to achieve independence in solution ownership, while delivering rapid time to value. QueBIT has been recognized by many industry awards. http://www.quebit.com.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

Founded in 1989, MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise software platforms. The Company's mission is to provide enterprise customers with a world-class software platform and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy 10 and Usher are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.