Episcopal Relief & Development’s 2017 Lenten Meditations is now available in English and Spanish at episcopalrelief.org/Lent. This special online toolkit includes links to order printed booklets from the Episcopal Marketplace, download a PDF copy or sign up for daily emails. Other featured resources include hope chests, pew envelopes, bulletin inserts and special prayers.

View Spanish-language release here.

“Lent can be a time of lone introspection, but there is also tremendous power in joining together in community to examine our lives and consider what we can do to become reconciled to God, to one another and to Creation,” said Sean McConnell, Senior Director of Engagement for Episcopal Relief & Development. “Under the theme of ‘Together We Can…’, this year’s Lenten Meditations explores how strong relationships and strong communities enable people of faith to share God’s love with each other and with the world around us.”

Written by a diverse group of faith leaders and produced by Forward Movement, the 2017 Lenten Meditations reflects the spirit of Lent by focusing on love, togetherness and community. Orders placed with the Episcopal Marketplace by February 15 at episcopalmarketplace.org, over the phone at 1.866.937.2772 or via email at sales(at)episcopalmedia(dot)org will arrive by Ash Wednesday, March 1.

Episcopal Relief & Development Sunday, traditionally observed on the first Sunday in Lent, is a day when congregations focus on global needs during worship services, collect a special offering and distribute Lenten Meditations booklets to invite members to make healing a hurting world a part of their own Lenten spiritual practice. More information and planning guides for this occasion, held on March 5 this year or any convenient time during Lent, can be found at episcopalrelief.org/Sunday.

“Focusing on Episcopal Relief & Development during Lent puts Episcopalians in spiritual solidarity with people of faith in nearly 40 countries around the world,” said The Rev. Gay Clark Jennings, President of the House of Deputies of The Episcopal Church. “Their well-loved meditation booklets give us the opportunity each day during Lent to pray and reflect about how we can seek and serve Christ in all people.”

For more information about ordering Lenten materials and planning an Episcopal Relief & Development Sunday, please visit episcopalrelief.org/Lent.

For over 75 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has served as a compassionate response to human suffering in the world. The agency works with more than 3 million people in nearly 40 countries worldwide to overcome poverty, hunger and disease through multi-sector programs, using the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a framework. An independent 501(c)(3) organization, it works closely with Anglican Communion and ecumenical partners to help communities create long-term development strategies and rebuild after disasters.