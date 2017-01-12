SharePoint Fest DC announces DocAuto, an internationally utilized solutions and services provider focused on Enterprise Content Management solutions, as a gold sponsor. Conference delegates will hear from keynote speakers and attend breakout sessions. Over 70 sessions will be offered across multiple tracks, as well as two optional days of workshops preceding the conference. There will also be a networking reception held at the end of the first day of the conference.

About DocAuto

In 1997, DocAuto, Inc. began to make a name for itself by providing unparalleled software solutions that met immediate needs within the iManage WorkSite community. DocAuto is now an internationally utilized solutions and services provider focused on Enterprise Content Management solutions. Servicing over 400 organizations and more than 250,000 users worldwide, DocAuto prides itself on rigidly working within WorkSite's 3-tier architecture, Microsoft's SharePoint architecture, and by following Enterprise Content Management best practices. At DocAuto we are committed to creating innovative solutions that improve our clients' unique work environments, foster growth, and meet the future needs of the industry. For more information about DocAuto, call 800-DocAuto or e-mail sales(at)docauto(dot)com.

Web Site: http://www.docauto.com/

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its sixth year. It offers a two-day conference (with an optional two days of workshops) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest DC where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest DC, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/DC