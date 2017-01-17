Our partnership with AvePoint helps customers efficiently offload data to our platform, but also access strengthened compliance auditing capabilities to ensure data is stored safely.

AvePoint, the Microsoft Cloud expert, today announced a local strategic partnership with Hitachi Data Systems in Singapore. HDS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501). This partnership will help Singaporean customers reduce total cost of ownership, backup time, and input/output operations per second (IOPS) requirements for Microsoft SharePoint. DocAve Storage Manager optimizes SharePoint storage by transferring unstructured data from Microsoft SQL Servers to Hitachi Content Platform, and DocAve Archiver applies intelligent lifecycle management to data in order to fulfil requirements around information retention when audited.

“Despite the overwhelming benefits around team collaboration and document management that SharePoint provides, Singaporean organisations are still facing challenges around cost efficiency, as well as auditing and compliance,” said Dr. Tianyi (TJ) Jiang, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “This partnership between AvePoint and Hitachi Data Systems allows more organisations to realise these benefits without being held back by cost of ownership and lack of robust capabilities for data retention in order to stay in compliance with industry and government regulations.”

In order to establish lifecycle management capabilities, AvePoint and Hitachi Data Systems work together through the following products:

DocAve Archiver, part of the award-winning DocAve Software Platform, enables true enterprise content lifecycle management by helping organisations reduce SharePoint storage costs, improve performance, and enhance compliance with records and information management policies.

DocAve Storage Manager, also a part of the DocAve Software Platform, effectively mitigates the negative consequences of exponential content growth by implementing and enforcing binary large object (BLOB) externalisation strategies throughout SharePoint’s lifecycle.

Hitachi Content Platform enables organizations to properly manage, govern, protect, and share data so that they can improve productivity, gain efficiency, and further their transformation of IT.

"Storage costs for collaboration platforms like SharePoint can become a massive burden for some organisations," said Joe Ong, Managing Director, Hitachi Data Systems Singapore. "Our partnership with AvePoint helps customers efficiently offload data to our platform, but also access strengthened compliance auditing capabilities to ensure data is stored safely."

For more information on how AvePoint helps organisations migrate, manage, and protect Office 365 and SharePoint data, please visit our website. For additional information on how Hitachi Data Systems securely and cost-effectively deliver differentiated private, public, and hybrid cloud services while lowering costs by as much as 60 percent, please visit the company website.

About AvePoint

AvePoint is the Microsoft Cloud expert. Over 15,000 companies and 5 million cloud users worldwide trust AvePoint to accelerate the migration, management, and protection of their Office 365 and SharePoint data. AvePoint’s integrated cloud, hybrid, and on-premises software solutions are enhanced by 24/7 support and award-winning services. Organisations across six continents and all industries rely on AvePoint to ease transition to the Microsoft Cloud, increase IT administrator productivity, and satisfy governance and compliance objectives.

A three-time Microsoft Partner of the Year, AvePoint has been named to the Inc. 500|5000 six times and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ five times. AvePoint is a Microsoft Global ISV Partner, a Microsoft Gold Partner in Application Development, Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, and Collaboration and Content, and a US Government GSA provider via strategic partnerships. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is privately held and headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Hitachi Data Systems

Hitachi Data Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., builds information management and Social Innovation solutions that help businesses succeed and societies be safer, healthier and smarter. We focus on big data that offers real value – what we call the Internet of Things that matter. Our IT infrastructure, analytics, content and cloud solutions and services drive strategic management and analysis of the world's data. Only Hitachi Data Systems integrates the best information technology and operational technology from across the Hitachi family of companies to deliver the exceptional insight that business and society need to transform and thrive. Visit us at HDS.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.