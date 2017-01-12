SEI Unveils Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced the grand opening of its recently-installed ReadyCam® broadcast studio at its Oaks, PA headquarters. This state-of-the-art studio enables the company to connect thought leaders and investment experts with broadcast networks around the world, 24 hours a day. Complementing SEI’s digital marketing initiatives, the remotely-controlled video studio streamlines broadcast TV connectivity while providing video-recording capabilities whenever needed.

ReadyCam, which facilitates a convenient, single-camera HD video studio, does not require a dedicated fiber line, satellite uplink, or technical support staff on site. ReadyCam simplifies the live TV process, enabling experts to be prepped for live interviews in less than an hour and eliminating travel to off-site locations and major metropolitan areas.

With over 70 years of collective industry experience, SEI’s initial expert lineup includes:



James F. Smigiel – Head and Chief Investment Officer, Non-Traditional Asset Management

Smigiel oversees alternative, hedge fund, property and multi-asset strategies. Previously, he oversaw SEI’s Portfolio Strategies Group and the Global Fixed Income team.

Sean P. Simko – Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income, Portfolio Management

Simko is responsible for and oversees the fixed-income investment process, strategy and management of daily trading. He manages portfolios in both U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar markets with assets under management of over $10 billion. Simko is a co-portfolio manager for SEI’s Real Return, Tactical Offensive Debt, Sterling Liquidity, and Global Short Term Bond Funds, and the author of Strategic Fixed Income Investing: An Insider’s Perspective on Bond Markets, Analysis, and Portfolio Management.

John Anderson – Managing Director, Practice Management Solutions, SEI Advisor Network

Anderson is responsible for all programs focused on helping financial advisors grow their businesses, create efficiencies in their operations, and differentiate their practices. He is also the lead author of SEI’s practice management blog, “Practically Speaking©”, which is designed to help financial advisors improve client relationships and develop more effective marketing programs.

The financial services industry recognizes SEI as a leader in investment management and financial advisor expertise. The new ReadyCam studio enables SEI’s team of specialists to comment on breaking financial news and provide recorded video commentary on market movements.

To schedule interviews with SEI’s wealth management professionals, contact Leslie Wojcik at 610-676-4191 or search and schedule them using the free VideoLink expert database--VLGuru.com.

ReadyCam, the in-house broadcast video studio, is fully equipped with an HD camera, professional quality audio and lighting, electronic backdrop, recording options, web-based controls, and IP-based transmission. VideoLink professionals remotely control the video studio, so talent can be ready to appear on live TV in less than an hour. The studio can also be used to record corporate videos.

To learn more about the ReadyCam studio and how it may be right for your organization, contact VideoLink 617-340-4200.

About SEI

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of September 30, 2016, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages or administers $751 billion in mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $281 billion in assets under management and $470 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

About VideoLink

VideoLink is a leading provider of video services to Fortune 500, financial services, enterprise companies and institutions. Clients use our video services to drive brand awareness and create more engagement with their customers. We are known to our clients for simplifying live TV appearances and lowering in-house video production costs, creating results-driven branded video content strategies, and delivering video production services.