Net-Inspect and Origin International Announce Strategic Partnership

Together, Net-Inspect’s and Origin’s technology will solve the challenge that major OEMs within the aerospace and other industries face in collecting and analyzing their supply chain’s data in real time.

Net-Inspect LLC, a leading provider of supply chain and quality management solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Origin International Inc., a company focused on providing software and services to solve the most challenging dimensional problems in the aerospace, oil and gas, consumer goods, and automotive industries.

The partnership will combine Net-Inspect’s expertise in supply chain visibility solutions with Origin’s expertise in dimensional metrology to deliver a robust solution for OEMs and supply chain suppliers at all tiers.

Under the agreement, Origin will provide their CheckMate technology to support the critical task of collecting measurement data directly from a wide variety of measurement devices. Together, Net-Inspect’s and Origin’s technology will solve the challenge that major OEMs within the aerospace and other industries face in collecting and analyzing their supply chain’s data in real time. The combined solution will also support suppliers as they move from go/no-go inspection to a process that focuses on eliminating variation.

Murray Desnoyer, CEO of Origin International Inc., commented: “For years we have worked to help quality professionals improve productivity in their metrology labs regardless of the measurement technologies and CAD tools used. We are delighted to be partnering with Net-Inspect to bring the power of our technology to even more quality professionals around the world.”

“For a quality system to be effective, the data collected must be accurate and actionable,” said Mike Dunlop, President of Net-Inspect. “For years, Net-Inspect has invested in analytic and reporting tools to help bring forward actionable data, and with the partnership with Origin, we now have the opportunity to help OEMs and their suppliers more efficiently capture accurate data.”

About Origin International

Since Origin’s founding in 1992, Origin has maintained a clear focus on dimensional metrology. Regardless of CAD source data or dimensional measurement equipment (DME), be they CMMs, Articulating Arms, Laser Trackers, Laser Scanners or Photogrammetry equipment, Origin customers know they can rely on CheckMate to maximize investments in design and metrology hardware and software. For more information on their company and products, please visit http://www.originintl.com.

About Net-Inspect

Net-Inspect provides supply chain and quality management software to manufacturers within the aerospace & defense, automotive, and medical device industries. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, Net-Inspect’s web-based software is now used by more than 7,000 aerospace manufacturers in 48 countries to gain real-time visibility to quality data, both internally and throughout their respective supply chains. Net-Inspect may be found on the web at http://www.net-inspect.com.

For more information on this partnership, contact Mike Dunlop of Net Inspect at 425-233-6176 or Murray Desnoyer of Origin International Inc. at 416-587-8803.