GMMI, Inc. Announces Expansion with New Office Space to Support Growth

GMMI, Inc., a leading provider of cost containment and medical risk management solutions, has relocated to a class A office building in Pembroke Pines. The move took place on October 31, 2016 and now accommodates the growth and future expansion plans of the organization.

The new facility located at 880 SW 145th Avenue, Suite 400, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 is providing capacity for increased customer support, client services and leadership functions across the company. The modern building has been designed and built to attain LEED® Silver certification, an independent, third-party label attesting that a building project is deemed to be an environmentally responsible and healthy place to work.

“GMMI’s new office space allows us to increase our capabilities in key areas that align with our current and future growth plans. The new space allows us to accommodate all of our staff to be housed under one roof and support the growth we are experiencing in many aspects of our business,” said Soraia Arroyo Lynch, VP of Marketing and Client Accounts for GMMI. “Our team is excited about the new office space and this move represents a commitment to continue to build on the success our team has accomplished.”

GMMI, Inc. is looking to fill various positions in these functions and applications can be submitted online at the following address http://gmmi.com/employment.html GMMI recruits and trains candidates with international understanding, caring attitude and the resourcefulness to vigilantly monitor the service to our clients and seek new solutions. GMMI is seeking talent to fill positions such as: Bi-Lingual Assistance Coordinator, Bi-Lingual Account Manager, Medical Case Manager, Claims Support, LATAM Area Manager of Medical & Travel Networks, to name a few.

About GMMI, Inc.

GMMI is a leading ISO 9001:2008 certified provider of cost containment and medical risk management solutions designed to set the industry standard for quality customer service, medical management, and competent claims administration.