Whether it's repealed, reformed or remains the same, Obamacare's future is clouded by uncertainty in 2017. As such, smart health care marketers are today seizing the opportunity to clarify how any such changes might impact their patients, their clients and their staff, according to Mike Smith, president of Southern-California based MedMen, a health care video and animation company.

With 73 percent of Americans preferring to receive information via video -- through on-air and online channels, particularly content delivered via handheld devices -- these same health care marketers are turning to video to position their organization, their services and their technology during these uncertain times.

A Healthier Approach to Health Care Video and Animation

As creative video and animation professionals with over two decades of medical advertising experience, MedMed specializes in writing and producing television, video and radio content for health care companies nationwide. Along with -- or apart from -- their ad agency. On a project basis. At a fraction of the cost agencies charge.

Clients include Anthem Blue Cross, Boston Scientific, Secure Horizons, Edwards Lifesciences, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Medtronic, UniCare, Natrol Melatonin, Hoag Hospital, Freedom Innovations, Beckman Coulter, Teva Pharmaceuticals, South Coast Medical Center and Ziering Medical, to name a few.

Simple, Affordable, Impactful

“Our videos are a simple, affordable, impactful way for clients to position their brand and, in so doing, leverage their products and services for greater ROI," stated Smith.

