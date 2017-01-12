2017 Fast Growth 50 It is a great honour to be included with this year’s list of exceptional Alberta Businesses.”, says Sean Leonard, CEO of ActiveDEMAND, “...fortunate to have access to top talent, a great business community, and a great environment for growth.

ActiveDEMAND, the integrated marketing automation platform, is on the 2017 Fast Growth 50 list awarded by Alberta Venture Magazine. The list, released in the January 2017 issue, ranks companies based on growth in revenue, assets, capital expenditures and employees over a three-year period.

Accessibility to marketing automation is often limited for agencies and small businesses primarily due to cost. ActiveDEMAND opens marketing automation and levels the playing field for companies of all size with its fully integrated and scale-able solution. Additionally, ActiveDEMAND provides the same robust features but at a much lower cost compared to their competitors. With ActiveDEMAND, companies are given all the tools they need in one platform for email, social, call tracking, real-time personalization, reporting and much more. ActiveDEMAND also gets regular positive reviews by its users who recognize its value for money, ease of use, features and customer support.

“It is a great honour to be included with this year’s list of exceptional Alberta Businesses.”, says Sean Leonard, CEO of ActiveDEMAND, “Like all Alberta startups, ActiveDEMAND is fortunate to have access to top talent, a great business community, and a great environment for growth. Alberta Venture has always provided an outstanding communication channel for our growing business community; we are thankful for being included and appreciate the work that Alberta Venture is doing.”

About Fast Growth 50 Program

Produced by Alberta Venture magazine with the assistance of KPMG, Acrodex, ATB Business, Scott Builders, and Strategic Group, this program is one of the most recognized business rankings in the province.

About ActiveDEMAND

ActiveDEMAND is an integrated marketing platform built for digital marketing agencies and businesses to help them easily create, execute, and track the performance of marketing campaigns for their clients. Digital agencies establish a competitive advantage by delivering and demonstrating real value to clients. As a scalable solution, small and large companies appreciate the flexibility of the ActiveDEMAND platform to accommodate each of their clients and easily scale as business grows.

Get more information about ActiveDEMAND. Call (855) 637-2173 or visit http://www.activeDEMAND.com/free-account