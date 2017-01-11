Aging Life Care Association® Names New Chief Executive Officer

Thomas A. Kube named CEO As a significant number of our friends and relatives approach their golden years, it is ALCA and its member practitioners who will continue to set the standard for delivering the Aging Life Care™ that our loved ones access and consume

The Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA) announces the hiring of Thomas A. Kube as Chief Executive Officer. Kube steps in after long-time CEO Kaaren Boothroyd retired at the end of 2016. Boothroyd lead the association for ten years.

“As a significant number of our friends and relatives approach their golden years, it is ALCA and its member practitioners who will continue to set the standard for delivering the Aging Life Care™ that our loved ones access and consume. This connection that the organization has to our lives truly invigorates and excites me about leading the association,” said Kube. “I want to help write the next chapter in the ALCA archives. There is a great story here and I look forward to sharing it.”

Tom has a long and successful career in association management and in higher education, with strong expertise in operations, professional credentialing, accreditation, and strategic planning. He was previously the Executive Director of the Council of Educational Facility Planners and the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges of Technology. He has also served as a trustee for several Regionally Accredited Colleges in the mid-west.

Incoming ALCA president Amy O’Rourke, MPH, NHA, CMC served on the search committee and will work with Kube to lead the community of Aging Life Care Professionals® through education, professional development, and the highest ethical standards.

“During the rigorous CEO search process, it was clear that Tom is the leader to help ALCA achieve our vision of a world where adults and their families live well as they face the challenges of aging," said O’Rourke. “I am excited to work with him and the ALCA Board of Directors this year.”

ALCA (formerly known as the National Association of Professional Geriatric Care Managers) was formed in 1985 to advance dignified care for older adults and their families in the United States. Aging Life Care Professionals® have extensive training and experience working with older adults, people with disabilities, and families who need assistance with caregiving issues. They assist families in the search for a suitable nursing home placement or extended care if the need occurs. The practice of Aging Life Care™ and the role of care providers have captured a national spotlight, as generations of Baby Boomers age in the United States and abroad. For more information or to access a nationwide directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit aginglifecare.org.

