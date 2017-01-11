8th grade ELA teacher Stephanie McCrary celebrates student’s perfect score. MobyMax is an excellent choice if you wish to help your struggling learners, yet still provide enrichment for your higher-achieving students. It allows teachers the flexibility to meet the needs of all learners.

Louisiana's Caddo Parish School District achieved record-breaking results in the 2015-2016 school year by using MobyMax to streamline its RTI (Response to Intervention) Plans. MobyMax is the innovator of a unique personalized and blended learning curriculum for K-8 students. The curriculum and streamlined RTI plan enabled 12,300 students in 61 schools to complete 278,115 standards, a record for the school district.

The MobyMax curriculum, which works for struggling learners as well as high achievers, incorporates the three essential components the National Center for Learning Disabilities says an effective RTI plan must have: tiered instruction and intervention, ongoing student assessment, and family involvement.

Tiered instruction and intervention give teachers the tools and flexibility they need to isolate the skills and standards individual students must master. The MobyMax diagnostic suite helps teachers overcome one of their biggest challenges: identifying student learning gaps and assigning appropriate lessons to fill those gaps. Instant feedback and real-time monitoring also help keep students on track. Plus, parents and other caregivers can log in from home to stay involved in their child’s learning.

MobyMax has also proven to be effective at helping schools that have an A rating continue to excel. “Since our district implemented MobyMax,” says Principal Robin DeBusk of Caddo Middle Magnet, “we have seen an increase in our School Performance Score each year, which is not easy to accomplish.”

“MobyMax is an excellent choice if you wish to help your struggling learners, yet still provide enrichment for your higher-achieving students,” said Temeka Hardman-Seamster, one of the RTI Coaches in Caddo Parish. It allows teachers “the flexibility to meet the needs of all learners.”

The school district also appreciates that it achieved such significant results at a substantial cost savings, primarily because MobyMax offers so many tools in one package. “By working with MobyMax, we achieved a huge, exponential reduction in cost for our district,” reported Erin Redden, Director of Accountability and Instructional Support with Caddo Parish Public Schools.

Redden says she would recommend MobyMax to any school district in need of an affordable, adaptable, versatile, and proven online system to meet a broad spectrum of K-8 educational challenges.

To learn more about the school’s use of MobyMax, download the Caddo Parish Spotlight.

