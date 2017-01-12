We’re honored that, for well over six decades, homeowners continue to trust us for the repair, on-going maintenance and installation of their residential heating, cooling, plumbing and indoor air quality products

ServiceMark Heating, Cooling & Plumbing has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of customer service to members of the local services marketplace and consumer review site in 2016.

This achievement is particularly significant as Angie’s List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angie’s List after the company added a new, free membership tier.

“Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “Only a fraction of the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) companies in Southeastern Pennsylvania were able to do it.”

Angie’s List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie’s List, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.

“We’re honored that, for well over six decades, homeowners continue to trust us for the repair, on-going maintenance and installation of their residential heating, cooling, plumbing and indoor air quality products.

ServiceMark has more than 60 years of experience, enjoys a 97% customer satisfaction rating, as noted by an independent third party, and provides service in 8 counties in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania” states George Davis, Marketing Manager for ServiceMark.

Davis adds, “All of our employees undergo background checks and are drug tested both pre-employment and randomly throughout their employment with us, because we focus on customer and employee safety. Your family will always be assured that all of our employees are trustworthy, on time, clean and ready to serve. We’re honored with this prestigious award, because it makes all our efforts so very worthwhile.”

Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie’s List as new as soon as verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For more than 21 years, Angie’s List restricted access to its verified reviews to consumers who paid membership fees.

When the company removed that barrier, some companies worried that the new, non-paying members would not be as engaged as members of the past. Experience has shown, however, that these newly added members are just as engaged – across all age groups – as prior members. Also, because the company continues to adhere to its review verification process, there has been no degradation of review quality.

“The biggest change at Angie’s List is that we are connecting even more consumers to high quality service professionals,” Hicks said. “And that’s good for everyone.”

Angie's List helps facilitate happy transactions between more than 4.5 million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly rated service providers in more than 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to health care. Built on a foundation of more than 10 million verified reviews of local service, Angie's List connects consumers directly to its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers, and offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

