Schedule Viewer is excited to announce the general release of their new “Timekeeping Module” which will be added to the core offerings in its MediRoutes NEMT software for 2017. Timekeeping incorporates typical time clock features into the daily workflow of drivers, eliminating the need to punch a clock at an office or base location. As part of the daily workflow, the driver will begin and end their shift right on their mobile device. At the end of the day, the system will confirm shift hours for the driver. Information is displayed in the MediRoutes Desktop application for managers, as well as in a web-based reporting site, which will display both a summary and detailed data, such as shift hours and breaks.

In addition, Schedule Viewer introduced Revenue Reporting as part of the core offerings in its MediRoutes NEMT software earlier this year. With revenue reporting, clients can see what impact changes in the schedule will have on their top line revenue in real-time. Clients can run reports after trips have been completed showing them exactly how much money they made per day per mile and then can subdivide that information by driver, by capacitated versus deadhead miles, space type, funding source and other sorting options.

“We are pleased to offer timekeeping and revenue reporting to our MediRoutes customers at no additional cost, effective January 2, 2017. Both features are the direct result of customer feedback and the desire to improve the NEMT Provider’s operational efficiency and profitability by using MediRoutes,” says Founder of Schedule Viewer, Steve Smith.

The MediRoutes application is a cloud-based software used with mobile technologies to offer optimal scheduling, booking, dispatch and billing services for Non-Emergency Transportation Providers. Using these state-of-the-art tools, MediRoutes offers easy online call taking – either trip booking through the import of brokerage trips or direct entry of on-demand trips. MediRoutes offers optimized scheduling, taking into account the patient requirements (ambulatory, wheel chair, or stretcher needs) and appointment time, the transport vehicle’s capacity, the drive time, and funding source requirements or limitations.

MediRoutes provides real-time dispatching and sends the driver’s manifest to a mobile device with the GPS location of each vehicle and the driving time and distance to scheduled pickups and drop offs. Real-time updates for the drivers and dispatchers show where they are at all times. In addition, the GPS coordinates and time stamps of each pick up and drop off, with the passenger’s signature captured at the time of service, helps everyone stay on track.

About Schedule Viewer, LLC

Schedule Viewer, LLC is a software company founded in 2008 that develops cloud-based software solutions for the people transportation industry. The founding members bring over 50 years’ combined experience in developing software for the industry and have a history of producing innovative and transformative solutions.

The mission of Schedule Viewer is to produce Industry-leading, affordable and easy-to-use software for the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) market. Using the latest technology coupled with customer-driven innovation and excellent support, our goal is to empower our customers. At Schedule Viewer, we believe transportation providers and brokers grow profitable businesses by providing excellent service to their patrons: the riding public.

The Internet, mobile devices and most recently “cloud” computing technologies have dramatically changed the nature of software development and deployment. As an innovative, forward-looking software company, Schedule Viewer is using these new platforms unencumbered by maintaining and supporting “legacy” systems.

Because of that, MediRoutes is a groundbreaking product, built from the beginning using proven, standard tools and designed to be deployed in the cloud. It features a full range of scheduling/dispatching solutions that are affordable and easy-to-use. If you would like to learn more about Schedule Viewer, LLC, or the MediRoutes product, please contact us at (480) 393-3009, toll free at (855) 393-3009 or email info(at)scheduleviewer(dot)com.

Schedule Viewer has created practical solutions to an unsolvable problem – to learn more please visit our web site at http://www.scheduleviewer.com.