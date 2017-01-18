Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF) and Farmers Guild Merge

“We’re looking forward to the unification of these two organizations to help harness the energy of new farmers as we look to expand our membership across California and build a sustainable food system for future generations."

Today we announce the merger of two organizations supporting farmers throughout California, Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF) and the Farmers Guild, operating under CAFF’s title and 501c3 designation. The merger combines resources, memberships and strengths to create one robust organization that gives a stronger, more united voice for family farmers and sustainable agriculture across the state.

The Community Alliance with Family Farmers has been working with and advocating for California family farmers for almost 40 years. Farmers face a myriad of challenges and need support from an organization committed to building a local food system, working for both consumers and producers in an age of market conglomeration and climate uncertainty.

“We’re looking forward to the unification of these two organizations to help harness the energy of new farmers as we look to expand our membership across California and build a sustainable food system for future generations,” said Diane Del Signore, executive director of CAFF. “We believe that our well-established history in the state will provide significant expertise to the Farmers Guild chapters, while we actively work to incorporate them into our on-the-ground programs.”

The Farmers Guild, a grassroots network of social and professional hubs across California, has seen dramatic growth in the past five years, particularly with new farmers. By encouraging, inspiring and celebrating the resilience of local agriculture, the Farmers Guild has quickly built a network of community alliances from Mendocino to San Diego, helping to shine a light on the challenges and opportunities faced by new farmers.

“The youthful energy and grassroots organizing that has made the Farmers Guild a success will extend CAFF’s on-the ground presence, providing a bridge between an older generation of agriculture and a newer crop of farmers,” said Evan Wiig, executive director of the Farmers Guild. “CAFF brings to our community deep roots in California food and ag as well as a practical suite of resources and services designed to help our farmers thrive.”

The official public celebration of this exciting union will be held on February 18, 2017, in Sonoma County, bringing together farmers, ranchers and local food advocates from across the state for a day of educational workshops and activities, concluded by food and live music. For more information about this event, please visit: http://www.farmersguild.org/farmers-guild-raising-2017.html.

About Community Alliance with Family Farmers

Founded in 1978, the Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF) is a California-based nonprofit that builds sustainable food and farming systems through policy advocacy and on-the-ground programs that create more resilient family farms, communities and ecosystems. The organization enables community members and businesses to find and choose local food, and helps farmers increase their income and sustainability. CAFF has been recognized nationally and internationally for its pioneering programs, and played key roles in enacting the nation’s toughest agricultural policy. For more information, please visit: http://www.caff.org/.

About Farmers Guild

Established in 2011, the Farmers Guild works to establish an integrated network of social and professional hubs across California where farmers connect, collaborate and find the resources they need to thrive within local food webs that stimulate stronger local economies, create social equity and sustain our natural resources. For more information, please visit: http://www.farmersguild.org/.

