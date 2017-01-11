First American Payment Systems Logo We are excited to be working with DonorSnap in order to bring the most technologically advanced and secure payment solutions to their non-profit customers

First American Payment Systems, a leader in the payment processing industry, has partnered with DonorSnap to deliver a secure and robust payments solution that is integrated into DonorSnap’s fundraising and donation software platform.

The payments module in DonorSnap includes integrated credit, debit and ACH processing. The software also allows non-profits to accept online and recurring donations, making it easy for customers to donate to the organization in a number of ways. Payments are backed by First American’s advanced security technology, including tokenization and encryption of each donation, protecting the non-profit organization and donors regardless of how the payment is accepted.

"We are excited to be working with DonorSnap in order to bring the most technologically advanced and secure payment solutions to their non-profit customers,” said Bill Lodes, EVP of Business Development and Strategy for First American Payment Systems. “DonorSnap’s commitment to the non-profit industry mirrors our commitment to support them with the best payment products in order to increase donations and provide donors the payment options they desire.”

“DonorSnap serves nonprofits of all shapes and sizes, and it has not been easy to find a payment processor willing to do the same without compromises. Our focus was to find a system that is full featured to meet the range of needs in our nonprofit customers,” explained Dennis Mueller, Managing Partner for DonorSnap. “They also needed to be adaptable to fit in with our donor management system. The final two measures were reliability and competitive pricing. We believe that we have found that match in First American Payment Systems, and we look forward to the new ways that we can serve nonprofits together.”

For more information, visit https://first-american.net/partnerexchange/referrals/donorsnap.

About First American Payment Systems

First American Payment Systems, L.P., based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a BBB Accredited payment processor, with over 25 years of experience that provides comprehensive electronic transaction processing services for more than 140,000 merchants throughout the United States and Canada. In addition to credit, debit, and EBT card processing, First American offers a complete line of proprietary business solutions, including 1stPayPOS® tablet-based point-of-sale system, 1stPayMobile®, Secur-Chex® check services, FirstPay.Net™ e-commerce solutions, and Velocity Payments government solutions. For more information, visit http://www.first-american.net. “1stPayPOS,” “1stPayMobile,” and “1stPayBlaze” are trademarks of 1stPayGateway, LLC.

About DonorSnap

DonorSnap was founded in 2007 in response to small nonprofits’ need for affordable web based donor management software. Today it has grown into a full featured system serving nonprofits of all types and sizes. Using DonorSnap makes it easy for any nonprofit to manage their contacts, donations, communications, memberships, volunteers, events, and all the data that goes along with them. For more information, visit http://www.donorsnap.com.