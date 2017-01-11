The Marvel Group, designer of The Focus Desk for elementary age students, now offers the benefits of sit/stand desks to high school and college students with the new Focus Desk XT. Research shows that students who are able to move between sitting and standing experience gains in concentration, performance, and health.

In response to market demand, The Marvel Group, designer of The Focus Desk for elementary age students, is now offering the benefits of sit/stand desks to older students with the new Focus Desk XT. This revolutionary classroom desk enables students to easily and silently adjust the desk height from sitting to standing, scaled to comfortably fit high school students and young adults.

Research shows that students who are able to move between sitting and standing experience gains in concentration, performance, and health. Students who stand exhibit measurable improvements in executive functioning and working memory. In addition, according to a study published by the American Public Health Association, standing leads to higher heart rate, multiple skeletal benefits, improved oxygen flow, and greater calorie burn. At a time when sedentary lifestyles are leading to an epidemic of childhood obesity, encouraging students to stand in class represents a significant step forward.

The original Marvel Focus Desk, developed for children in grades K-8, has been placed in over 100 schools since its introduction in 2015. The new Focus Desk XT delivers the same health and learning benefits to students in high school, college, and beyond.

The Focus Desk was designed by Marvel engineers in cooperation with education professionals in classroom settings. Marvel’s unique FeatherTouch™ lift system silently lifts or lowers the desk surface with minimal effort, allowing students to self-adjust the desk without disrupting the class. The Focus Desk XT can be set at any height from 28” to 42” for a customized fit that promotes healthy posture. Its extra-large laminate top and steel frame stand up to heavy use. Lockable casters make the entire unit mobile, allowing classes to form work groups or rearrange seating quickly and easily.

To learn more, visit MarvelFocusDesk.com or contact Jaymi Kapsalis, jaymikap(at)aol(dot)com or 708 205 2220.

About The Marvel Group

The Marvel Group is a 70 year-old Chicago-based manufacturer of a wide range of high-quality furnishings to large, small, and home office markets as well as the education market. Product lines range from office chairs and file cabinets to executive office furniture and open office work-stations. Marvel® products are manufactured to ISO 9001 certified guidelines and backed by a lifetime warranty. The Marvel Group offers superior customer service serving five major industries to assure a problem free and timely project completion. For more information visit http://www.marvelgroup.com