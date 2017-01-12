TicketMedia Corp Ticket Media Corp will once again be onsite for the Super Bowl 51.

Houston, TX will play host to Super bowl 51 on February 5, 2017. As the game approaches the AFC and NFC representatives are battling it out in the play-offs. Soon we will have 2 teams vying for the ultimate prize professional football, the Vince Lombardi trophy. Peyton manning and the Denver Broncos got their hands on it last year, but this year promises a new champion.

Ticket Media Corp will once again be onsite for the ultimate game. Lady Gaga will perform in the Super bowl Halftime Show sponsored by Pepsi. In addition to Super bowl 51 game tickets and hospitality packages Ticket Media Corp will also have inventory for the following events:

NFL Experience, Taste of the NFL, ,Playboy Party Rolling Stone Super bowl party, Maxim party, Super bowl opening night, Super bowl tailgate and Players tailgate parties. Headliner performances at Club Nomadic

Club Nomadic, a 3-story collapsible nightclub entertainment center, will be located at Sawyer Yards in the Washington Avenue Arts District, two miles from Downtown Houston. This 62,500-square-foot nightclub will host events Feb. 2-4 including Sam Hunt, the Chainsmokers, Bruno Mars, and Taylor Swift on Super Bowl eve. Seating options include floor-level general admission, tiered mezzanines and a private experience for VIP ticket holders.

Ticket Media Corp will be able to accommodate all of your Super bowl 51 requests. See you in Houston.