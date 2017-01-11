The hiring and networking event is open to all military - active, retired, reservists - as well as their spouses and significant others.

Mark your calendars for the annual BestCompaniesAZ Military Career Event taking place Wed., Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at North Phoenix Baptist Church Conference Center, 5757 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85012. Attendance is free. Advanced registration is required at https://2017militarycareerevent.eventbrite.com.

The hiring and networking event is open to all military - active, retired, reservists - as well as their spouses and significant others. Visit bestcompaniesaz.com for the registration link, event details, hiring companies, open positions and on-site resources.

"Military men and women are often celebrated for their leadership, team-building, organizational commitment, decision-making skills and advanced technical training skills," says Denise Gredler, founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ. "Our goal is to bring together top hiring companies, veteran resource groups and actively connect hundreds of qualified veterans with top-notch career opportunities."

Free career skills workshops from local nonprofit Career Connectors are available to job seekers in advance of the event, now through February. Specialists will be available to assist those with military backgrounds in translating their skill sets into resumes that easily can be understood by non-military recruiters. A full schedule of topics and resources is listed on the Career Connectors Event Schedule.

BestCompaniesAZ Military Career Event is comprised of businesses, agencies and community partners that support the hiring, training and development of veterans. Hiring companies include: Charles Schwab, Dignity Health, USAA, Progrexion, Vixxo, Intel, Vanguard, Hyatt Regency Phoenix, and many more. Many have won workplace awards such as Arizona's Most Admired Companies, Top Companies to Work for in Arizona, FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For(R) in America, FORTUNE Most Admired Companies, Military Times Best for Vets Employers, or US Veterans Magazine's Best of the Best.

About BestCompaniesAZ - Arizona's Employer Branding Partner

BestCompaniesAZ specializes in helping corporate clients develop, strengthen and market their unique employer brands through a variety of events, awards and communications programs. For more information, visit BestCompaniesAZ.com. Interested sponsors can email military(at)bestcompaniesAZ(dot)com or call 480-545-5151.

About Career Connectors

Career Connectors' mission is to connect professionals in career transition to hiring companies and quality resources. As Arizona's fastest growing job seeker program, the organization hosts no-cost monthly job seeker events in Chandler/Gilbert, Phoenix and North Scottsdale. For more information, visit careerconnectors.org, or call 480-442-5806.

About Birdies for the Brave(R)

Birdies for the Brave(R) is a national military outreach initiative proudly supported by the PGA TOUR. Birdies for the Brave was originally created in 2006 by PGA TOUR player Phil Mickelson and his wife, Amy, to support combat-wounded veterans. The PGA TOUR subsequently adopted Birdies for the Brave and expanded it to include a variety of military outreach initiatives, including military appreciation activities during PGA TOUR tournaments and a series Birdies for the Brave fundraising events conducted at the TOUR's TPC clubs nationwide - an effort that has raised millions for military home front groups that are supported by TOUR players, which provide critical programs and services to meet the specialized needs of wounded heroes and military families. For more information, please visit birdiesforthebrave.org or follow them on Facebook.

