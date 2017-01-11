Calero Opens Nominations for 2017 Innovation Awards

"We want to spotlight the companies and individuals that are making the biggest strides."

Calero Software, http://www.calero.com, a leading provider of communications lifecycle management solutions, announced it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Calero Innovation Awards. President and CEO Chris Jurasek explains, “We are fortunate to work with some of the most forward-thinking regional and global brands. These awards are our way to recognize the companies and individuals that are solving their business challenges with innovative approaches using our solutions.”

The awards feature five categories: Rookie of the Year, Mission Impossible, Mountain Mover, Outstanding Innovator and Best in Class. Jurasek continues, “Whether your organization is just getting started with a Telecom Expense Management (TEM) solution or supporting global mobile device deployments, or you’ve entirely transformed your communications landscape with unified access to information and tools, we want to spotlight the companies and individuals that are making the biggest strides.”

Nominations for the 2017 Calero Innovation Awards will be accepted until February 15, 2017. For more information and to make a submission, visit the Calero website.