HighRadius will be presenting a collections webinar on 5 Techniques for Collaborating with Customer A/P that Step Up Your A/R Effectiveness and Productivity. Hosted by the AR & O2C Network, part of the Institute of Finance and Management (IOFM), the complimentary webinar will take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 1:00 PM CST. Presenters will be Judy Bicking of IOFM and Elaine Nowak of HighRadius.

The success of the A/R Credit and Collections department at an organization depends not only on how effectively teams handle operations internally, but also how they collaborate with the A/P department of the customer companies. To create the perfect dance, it takes two to tango.

Successful A/R teams must work closely with A/P teams to invoice, communicate and collect in order to ensure payment by the due date. With the help of technology A/R departments are able to automate repetitive, clerical tasks and customer correspondence which increases efficiency and better prepares customer A/P to make on time payments. Even when outstanding invoices become past due and go to collections, organizations are able to take steps to reduce DSO and improve overall process efficiency.

“To achieve excellence in A/R, Credit and Collections it is important to understand your customers P2P process and be able to create the right environment and value proposition for payments to be made on-time,” states Judy Bicking, Senior Trainer at IOFM. “This webinar will focus on what your organization could do to make that happen.”

Webinar participants will learn how to collect on-time and in-full by creating value for A/P counterparts, including detailed information that enables on-time payment. Implementing techniques and technology will reduce the back and forth between the payers and collectors by automating correspondence, and improve the bottom line by achieving efficiency and lowering processing costs.

“Automation is key to realizing payments more quickly,” says Elaine Nowak, Director of Product Management at HighRadius. “Incorporating a technology solution that improves A/R to A/P communication while eliminating manual tasks, such as tedious backup document collection, and that automates correspondence allows A/R credit and collections to function more smoothly, with increased efficiency and tangible cost savings.”

