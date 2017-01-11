DrivenBI, provider of SRK – the only cloud-native self-service BI platform that empowers business professionals without IT’s constant support, today announced that its SRK self-service business intelligence platform was recognized by PM360 as one of the most innovative products of 2016. The innovative products included software, apps, programs, and other solutions designed to improve how those working in marketing of the medical industry do their jobs.

“DrivenBI is eliminating the complexities associated with self-service BI and making data understandable and usable for the business professionals that need to use that data,” said Ben Tai, CEO of DrivenBI. “BI needs to be a business process and in many ways a creative process, not a technical one, to have meaningful impact for businesses. Smart businesses are recognizing that and moving away from IT–centric means of analysis.”

PM360 is the premier magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharma marketing professionals to succeed in the complex healthcare environment.

Established five years ago, PM360’s Innovations Issue, which features the 2016 innovators, serves as a comprehensive guide to PM360’s readers, providing a glimpse at the year’s most cutting-edge companies, divisions, startups, products, services, and strategies.

About DrivenBI

Usable by business professionals in just a few days, DrivenBI delivers the only cloud native self-service solution that requires zero involvement from technical professionals. Where other BI vendors claim ease-of-use, they refer to IT’s ability to administer. With DrivenBI, all data is available in the cloud without having to build or use a warehouse. Its SRK data analysis platform gives users the ability to bring in their own data, build analysis according to their own specific dynamic requirements, and collaborate with colleagues with actionable sharing. DrivenBI is redefining self-service data analytics by completely removing the IT-centric complexity.

Viable for any vertical market, the SRK platform is used by business professionals responsible for finance, inventory control, corporate-wide KPIs, marketing, operations, resource management, and sales. It dramatically improves the productivity of business professionals who have switched from spreadsheets/ERP, embedded BI, and other traditional BI tools. http://www.DrivenBI.com