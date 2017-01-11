Vegan travelers can now indulge further at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit with new, curated tasting menus thanks to a collaboration with Mexico’s leading Vegan chef, Miguel Batista, co-founder and Executive Chef of Vegan Planet. Substituting new Vegan-friendly ingredients and new cooking techniques, Batista has produced entirely original vegan tasting menus at its three AAA Four Diamond restaurants serving French, Italian and Mexican gourmet cuisine and all-day dining option. Culinary travelers can enjoy these specialty dishes at any time of day or night by the property’s 24-hour in-suite dining services.

Dedicated menus at each restaurant feature four to five adapted traditional dishes of French, Italian and Mexican cuisine as well as international favorites and comfort food for the specialty diet. Frida, serving authentic Mexican food, offers standout dishes such as raw coconut ceviche with serrano chili and cucumber Aguachile, plus marinated wild mushrooms Mayan-style with baked plantain, brown rice and sautéed spinach in a homemade tortilla. Italian options at Lucca include a bruschetta sampler with crushed tomato, garlic, basil, arugula, olive oil and lemon over rustic bread, gluten-free penne pasta with broccoli, cauliflower and grilled Portobello, and espresso and chocolate cake with raspberry sherbet and marinated fruit. French dishes at Piaf include vegan nut pate with fermented cashew cheese and black pepper crust, smoked sausage with sauerkraut, antique mustard and green apple compote, and chocolate mousse with orange essence and forest berries over hazelnut glaze.

At any time of day or night, in-suite dining delivers vegan cheeses, breads, ice creams and sour cream, as well as burgers made with almonds, mushrooms, 10 different vegetables, onions, and garlic, with chia seeds and chickpeas for protein (pumpernickel bun or lettuce wraps available). Another savory option includes a vegan pizza melt made with cashews, tapioca and sunflower seeds. Committed to serving nutritious meals with sufficient protein, all dishes created at the property are free of processed foods and are made with healthy cooking oils and techniques.

Soon to come are pressed juices and shots of ginger, turmeric and cayenne, which are known for giving health benefits and helping the immune system. The new culinary offerings come on the heels of the property’s first annual multigenerational Wellness Week inclusive of top chefs, vegan menus, culinary workshops, fitness activities, and spa offerings, which took place October 24-30, 2016.

For more information on Velas Resorts or for reservations, please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://www.velasresorts.com.

