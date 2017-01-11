The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will likely be led by a skeletal transition team for the first few months of the Trump Administration, industry observers tell AIS’s Health Plan Week (HPW) in its Jan. 9 issue. The uncertainty and personnel instability could result in gaps in the publication of data, although HPW reports that immediate changes or a mass exodus of HHS and CMS employees are not expected.

“I don’t think there will be any radical change [at HHS or CMS]. But there will be almost nothing new coming out,” Thomas Scully, who headed CMS under President George W. Bush, and is now a general partner with Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, tells HPW. Scully says it could take several months before the Senate confirms an HHS secretary and a CMS administrator.

The new administration also will have its hands full sifting through the Obama administration’s 11th-hour flurry of regulations designed to strengthen the Affordable Care Act, and this could also divert attention from scheduled data updates.

Amid these concerns, AIS Health has collected a full spectrum of 2017 public exchange data, as well as archived data dating back to 2014, the first year for public exchanges. AIS Health’s suite of databases on various aspects of the health insurance industry — the exchange marketplaces, Rx benefits, health plan enrollment and more — has been culled from federal and state governments, as well as from the insurers themselves. AIS Health’s independent researchers curate the data and standardize formats across all sources to provide comparative interfaces — and data continuity in the face of uncertainty.

Visit https://aishealth.com/archive/nhpw010917-01 to read the full HPW article “As Obama Administration Hands the Keys to Trump, What Will Happen at CMS and HHS?“ Learn more about AIS Health’s databases at https://aishealthdata.com.

