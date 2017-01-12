HCPro, a division of BLR, is excited to announce the 2017 Credentialing Resource Center (CRC) Symposium, which is taking place April 6–7 in Austin, Texas.

The 2017 CRC Symposium delivers two days of engaging education and training taught by the industry’s top credentialing and medical staff experts. During the event, medical staff professionals (MSP), physician leaders, and quality directors will learn actionable strategies for building compliant vetting processes and cultivating high-performing medical staffs.

With a dynamic learning structure, first-class faculty, and an unparalleled platform for networking with peers, the CRC Symposium is unlike any other industry event. Sessions are taught jointly by the entire esteemed faculty or a multidisciplinary subset to demonstrate how MSPs and medical staff leaders must collaborate to solve today’s most urgent industry issues.

The 2017 Symposium features brand-new voices, fresh subject matter, and even more learning opportunities. Two inaugural events—the CRC Achievement Awards ceremonies and case study presentation—provide an up-close look at what’s working for in-the-trenches MSPs and medical staff leaders.

“We bring physician leaders and medical services professionals together to gain new insight into developing and maintaining credentialing, privileging, and competence assessment processes fit for the modern medical staff,” said Sally Pelletier, CPMSM, CPCS, advisory consultant and chief credentialing officer with The Greeley Company, and veteran CRC Symposium speaker.

For more information, go to http://www.hcmarketplace.com/2017CRCSYMPOSIUM

About the Credentialing Resource Center

The Credentialing Resource Center is the premier destination for credentialing, privileging, and peer review expertise. Membership provides MSPs, quality professionals, and medical staff leaders with a collection of continuously updated tools, best-practice strategies, and compliance tips developed by industry experts.

For more information about the Credentialing Resource Center and its offerings, please visit http://www.credentialingresourcecenter.com or call 800-650-6787.

About HCPro

HCPro, a division of BLR, is the leading provider of information, educational, and advisory products, services, and solutions in the vital areas of compliance, regulation, and management to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company helps the healthcare industry make better decisions about regulation, compliance, and management through authoritative analysis, trusted interpretation, and best-in-class education and training. HCPro provides practical strategies and solutions that serve customers' organizations, their patients, and their communities. The company’s market-leading brands include HCPro and HealthLeaders Media. Additional information can be found at http://www.hcpro.com.