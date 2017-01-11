New Financial Tool RFID-Blocking Wallet & Financial Tool Multi Tool Card from Nite Ize We wanted to expand upon the success of the first Financial Tool Multi Tool Wallet. With the addition of these two items, we have a complete family of Financial Tools that solve endless everyday problems.

The “everyday carry” (EDC) phenomenon has grown in popularity in the western world in the last few years and those who commit to the EDC routine believe in the philosophy that the essential items carried on a daily basis should epitomize utility and preparedness. Many Nite Ize® products have already been adopted into this unofficial club and today, the Colorado manufacturer introduces two new EDC items that serve as the ultimate everyday carry multi tool – the Nite Ize Financial Tool™ RFID-Blocking Wallet and the Financial Tool Multi Tool Card.

“We wanted to expand upon the success of the first Financial Tool Multi Tool Wallet,” Rick Case said, Nite Ize Founder and CEO. “With the addition of these two items, we have a complete family of Financial Tools that solve endless everyday problems.”

The Financial Tool RFID-Blocking Wallet does double duty as an RFID-blocking wallet and multi tool. Featuring two heat-treated 420 stainless steel plates connected by a high-tensile strength, ultra-secure Cash Wrap™ Strap, this Financial Tool provides endless problem solving solutions all while keeping money and cards safeguarded inside. The unique combination of multi tools includes: bottle opener, five standard-size wrenches, six metric-size wrenches, nail-removing notch, Philips screwdriver, flathead screwdriver, scraper, metric and standard rulers, and protractor. An EDC dream. Available in black and stainless for $14.99.

The Financial Tool Multi Tool Card is another slim-line multipurpose EDC item that, smaller than a credit card, fits easily into a wallet pocket, giving the carrier nine tools for every day problem solving. This includes a bottle opener, five standard-size wrenches, Philips screwdriver, flathead screwdriver, scraper, metric and standard rulers, protractor, and drafting compass. Forged from the same heat-treated 420 stainless steel as the RFID-Blocking Wallet, this Financial Tool won’t bend or deform while stored in a wallet. Available in black and stainless for $5.99.

About Nite Ize:

Founded on the principles of creativity and innovation, Nite Ize designs, manufactures and distributes solution-based products with quality and performance at their core. Headquartered in Boulder, Colo., the company celebrates its 28th anniversary in 2017 and offers more than 500 innovative products and accessories in seven unique categories: Mobile, Hardware, LED Lights + Accessories, Bike, Fitness, Pet, and Games + Fun. Still captained by its founder and CEO, Rick Case, the Nite Ize team is passionate about their products, their customers, their partners and the environment.

