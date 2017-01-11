Community Colleges Receive Wonderlic Soft Skills Training Scholarship

The need for skilled workers with communication, leadership, professionalism, initiative and other such skills is a topic of discussion at each of our industry advisory board meetings.

Four community college programs have received the first Wonderlic Soft Skills Training Scholarship and will participate in soft skills training and assessment during the spring semester of 2017, at no cost.

The winners are:

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Davenport, IA--Adult Education and Literacy

Glen Oaks Community College, Centreville, MI--Business Outreach and Services

Iowa Western Community College, Council Bluffs, IA--Continuing Business Education

Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL--National Corn to Ethanol Research Center

Each of these postsecondary schools completed an application describing its specific program and why students in that program had a particular need to improve the specific soft skills taught as part of the Wonderlic Soft Skills Training Bootcamp.

As part of the program, students will be pretested before training begins and tested afterwards to measure improvement. Applying schools had to explain how the Bootcamp would be integrated into their existing curriculum so that students were sure to have a meaningful and valuable learning experience.

Every school that completed an application mentioned local employers’ demand for students with soft skills. According to an official from the Building Illinois Consortium, “The need for skilled workers with communication, leadership, professionalism, initiative and other such skills is a topic of discussion at each of our industry advisory board meetings.”

The program at Southern Illinois University saw the Bootcamp as having a “high relevance to our core mission: delivering a highly-skilled, job-ready workforce to meet the needs of regional employers in a growing bioeconomy.”

The Wonderlic Soft Skills Training Bootcamp includes the following training modules:

1. Interpersonal Skills

2. Communication

3. Listening and Non-Verbal Communication

4. Self-Management

5. Problem Solving

6. Initiative

7. Professionalism

8. Teamwork

9. Cultural Competence

10. Critical Thinking

For decades, Wonderlic has worked with businesses and postsecondary schools to assess the knowledge, skills, and abilities of job applicants and postsecondary students. Due to Wonderlic’s unique perspective, its Research and Development team realized there was a major gap between employers’ requirements and job candidates’ soft skills.

In an effort to bridge this skills gap, Wonderlic has worked with employers and postsecondary schools since 2012 to develop an online competency-based training and assessment program, which awards digital badges to users who master those competencies.

