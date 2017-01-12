Flock Free Bird Control

Flock Free Bird Control Systems & Services LLC (Lakewood NJ) will start offering “Guaranteed Bird Control” for Vineyards and other fruits beginning in 2017.

Bird damage is a persistent problem faced by fruit growers. The economic impact of bird damage and the value of bird management are poorly understood, particularly for fruit crops. The average annual economic impact of bird damage to wine grapes in MI, NY, OR, WA, and CA was $126 million with a loss of 1,648 jobs.

Their three-part control program utilizes communication disrupters, hazing and visual deterrents is effective for growers and will decrease labor expenses associated with netting vineyards. Representatives from Flock Free visited many growers of grapes in 2016 who used netting as their primary bird control method. The main issues heard were increased labor costs and damage still occurring to grapes nearest the netting.

The communication disrupting speaker system that has been university developed, tested and proven are very different from the bird call replicators or propane cannons that have been on the market for years. When birds are unable to communicate distress signals, they are hesitant to be in the area and move elsewhere. Patented Hazer devices emitting methyl anthranilate at precise levels along with quality visual deterrents round off the process.

Flock Frees success as a bird control company has always been based on effectively implementing multi-dimensional control programs. Flock Free will be showcasing their one-two three guaranteed scientific bird management program at the World Ag Expo, Washington and Oregon Wine Symposiums in January and February.

