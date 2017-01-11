Randall's Island Park Alliance 25th Anniversary Gala

We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate our 25th Anniversary – a true milestone for us at RIPA – as we honor the commitment and thoughtful generosity our donors have shown our organization over the last 25 years.

The Randall’s Island Park Alliance (RIPA) will celebrate a quarter century of progress in transforming Randall’s Island Park into an innovative and exciting destination for sports, recreation, environmental exploration and cultural events at its 25th Anniversary Gala on February 28th, 2017 at 6:30PM in the David H. Koch Theater at iconic Lincoln Center.

The 25th Anniversary Gala honors three extraordinary individuals – Richard Mack, Christine Mack and former Yankee great Mark Teixeira – for their outstanding commitment to RIPA, to the community and to the children of New York City. Mr. and Mrs. Mack are the 25th Anniversary Honorees and Mr. Teixeira is the “Champion for Children” award recipient.

Richard Mack was born and raised in New York City and is the Founder and CEO of Mack Real Estate Group and CEO of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P. Both professionally and personally, Mr. Mack is dedicated to building a better and more resilient future for New York City – and especially for our children. Mr. Mack is an active participant in sports and is a dedicated supporter of sports as a way to positively impact children’s lives. Mr. Mack serves on the Board of Trustees of the Randall’s Island Park Alliance, as the Co-Chair of the Housing Advisory Board at the Robin Hood Foundation of New York, and as the Chairman of the Real Estate Division of UJA Federation of New York.

Christine Mack is a citizen of the world and New Yorker by choice, having been born in the Philippines and raised in Sweden as a young girl. After a career in modeling and earning a degree in Graphic Design and Advertising from Parsons School of Design in New York, Mrs. Mack worked at Hearst Publications as a graphic designer, eventually starting her own firm. Her love of family, sport and New York City extends far beyond her own children. In addition to her active involvement with the Randall’s Island Park Alliance, Mrs. Mack is a board member of the Child Mind Institute, The World Childhood Foundation and React to Film. She is also actively involved with The Partnership for Drugfree Kids.

Former New York Yankee first baseman Mark Teixeira is a three-time Major League Baseball All-Star and 2009 World Series Champion. Mr. Teixeira made his Major League debut in 2003 with the Texas Rangers and joined the Yankees after the 2008 season. Although he retired from baseball in 2016, Mr. Teixeira remains an admired New York athlete and has been a model for our city’s youth. Mr. Teixeira has brought his great passion and success on the field to local neighborhoods, fostering sports and educational opportunities for the children of East Harlem and the South Bronx. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Harlem RBI, a New York City nonprofit organization that relies on the fields and facilities of Randall's Island Park for many of its sports and recreational programs.

The Anniversary Gala will be emceed by Brian Sullivan, co-anchor of CNBC's “Power Lunch,” one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties. In his 20 years of financial journalism and television experience, Sullivan has reported from five continents and has been twice nominated for the prestigious Loeb Award. Prior to CNBC, Sullivan served as an anchor at Fox Business News as well as a producer, reporter and anchor for Bloomberg Television.

“We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate our 25th Anniversary – a true milestone for us at RIPA – as we honor the commitment and thoughtful generosity our donors have shown our organization over the last 25 years,” said Aimee Boden, President of the Randall’s Island Park Alliance. “We are fortunate that so many private individuals, corporations and foundations understand the importance of fresh air and exercise to children’s development and share our passion to provide New York City’s children with a safe and beautiful place to play.”

Boden added, “The tremendous investment into Randall’s Island Park has resulted in a remarkable transformation, for the benefit of all New Yorkers. Our goal has always been to provide all New Yorkers increased access to thriving public spaces and to be New York’s premier destination for sports and recreation. The funds raised throughout the year, as well as from large events like our Gala, go a long way towards achieving that goal.”

The 25th Anniversary Gala is Co-Chaired by Michael D. Boxer, Lucy Fato and Mark I. Greene. The Steering Committee is Co-Chaired by Melissa Boxer, and Jenny Slayton-Green. The Founders Circle for the Gala is Co-Chaired by Karen Cohen and Pinky Keehner. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner and a speaking program.

To learn more about RIPA or to purchase tickets to the 25th Anniversary Gala, please visit https://gala.randallsisland.org/event-details/ or contact the Gala Office by phone: 212.829.0002 or via email: ripa(at)sharpthink(dot)com.

###

About the Randall’s Island Park Alliance: The Randall’s Island Park Alliance (RIPA), founded in 1992, is a public-private partnership with the NYC Department of Parks & Recreation that seeks to realize the unique potential of 480 waterfront parkland acres anchoring Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens. RIPA works with the City and local communities to provide an innovative and exciting destination through a wide range of sports venues, cultural events and environmental exploration. As the dedicated steward of Randall’s Island Park, the Alliance sustains, maintains, develops and programs the Park to support the wellbeing of all New Yorkers. The Park offers miles of waterfront pathways, almost 9 acres of wetlands, an urban far, a track and field stadium, a golf center, a 20-court tennis center and dozens of new playing fields, as well as the Harlem River Event Site.

Media Contacts for RIPA:

Jennifer Wainwright

Randall’s Island Park Alliance

212-830-7722

Jennifer(dot)wainwright(at)randallsisland(dot)org

Melissa Sheer

Kent Place Communications

917-690-2199

melissa(at)kentplacellc(dot)com