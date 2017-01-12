We depend on advancements in technology to help us provide excellent hospice care and we have great partners.

HEALTHCAREfirst, the leading provider of Web-based home health and hospice software, billing and coding services, and advanced analytics, announced its partnership with Qualis Management, the nation’s first DME management company that enables hospices to effectively manage DME orders, costs, and utilization to provide the best patient experience.

This interface provides automatic transfer of demographic data from firstHOSPICE to the Qualis DME software. This saves valuable time for hospice staff by eliminating duplicate data entry, and it expedites the DME order process to more quickly accommodate patients. The interface will also include a bi-directional data feed that transfers equipment information back into firstHOSPICE, further reducing redundant documentation and increasing efficiency of clinical staff.

“We are thrilled to partner with Qualis,” said J. Kevin Porter, CEO of HEALTHCAREfirst. “They have been great to work with as they share our philosophy of patients before paperwork. We know that these interfaces are meaningful in the day to day workflows of a clinician. We are looking forward to expanding our interfaces and interoperability as part of our strategic initiatives for 2017 and will continue to partner with the best in the industry.”

Ray Thomas, President of Qualis Management said, “We hear more and more from our customers that they are looking for ways to increase efficiency. We are excited to be a part of this solution to help hospices work smarter and not harder. It is partnerships like this that are positively impacting care delivery, and we are thrilled to be working alongside of HEALTHCAREfirst to bring these enhancements to our mutual customers.”

“As a customer of both HEALTHCAREfirst and Qualis, we are very excited about this interface,” said Angela Sipe, Executive Director of State of the Heart Care in Indiana and Ohio. “When we can respond to our patients more quickly and be attentive to their needs, they have a better end of life experience and the family feels more supported. We depend on advancements in technology to help us provide excellent hospice care and we have great partners.”

The interface has been completed allowing customers to immediately take advantage of efficiency gains. For more information, customers can contact either company.

HEALTHCAREfirst

800-841-6095

marketing(at)healthcarefirst(dot)com

Qualis Management

866-787-3189

info(at)qualismanagement(dot)com

About HEALTHCAREfirst

HEALTHCAREfirst provides cloud based technologies and services to improve business and clinical operations for over four thousand home health and hospice providers across the United States. Based in Springfield, MO and one of the fastest growing providers of its kind, the company provides agency and clinical management software, revenue cycle management services (billing, coding and chart audits), CAHPS surveys, and advanced analytics, in any combination. HEALTHCAREfirst’s breadth of solutions offers agencies a single source to improve patient care, create operational efficiencies, increase profitability and simplify CMS compliance. With HEALTHCAREfirst, agencies can focus on patients instead of paperwork. For more information call 800.841.6095 or visit the company’s website at http://www.healthcarefirst.com.

About Qualis

Formed in 2005, Qualis offers DME management services to hospice organizations for Durable Medical Equipment, oxygen, and other medical supplies. The Qualis team works with each hospice – not as a DME supplier – but as a partner focused on improving patient care, lowering costs, and providing effective management tools.