Scalable Software Inc. today announced it has received certification of its application with ServiceNow®. Certification by ServiceNow signifies that CMDB Normalization has successfully completed a set of defined tests focused on integration interoperability, security and performance. The certification also ensures that best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of the CMDB Normalization app with ServiceNow.

The highlights of the cloud-based service are:



Provides multi-platform software and operating system normalization.

Delivers an up-to-date cloud-based catalog with over a million data points.

Includes self-service feedback for misses or custom application requests.

Presents a consistent UI experience through the ServiceNow instance.

Accepts ServiceNow CMDB data regardless of source with no preprocessing.

CMDB Normalization makes use of a crowd sourced repository of discovered signatures for hardware manufactures and models as well as software publishers and products. Benefits include consistent and constant normalization and categorization with little human intervention. Equally important, the process of enriching this asset normalization database is both continuous and anonymous, providing users with a current and secure software normalization service.

“Our inclusion in the ServiceNow Store is an important validation of the strength of CMDB Normalization from Scalable.” said Mark Cresswell, President and CTO of Scalable Software. “More importantly it provides a truly self-service normalization capability through a cloud service. This new, ready to install application enables ServiceNow customers to seamlessly normalize the IT asset data within their CMDBs and accelerate their time to value. By having more accurate data for IT support processes ServiceNow users will be able to improve the quality of services they deliver.” Cresswell concluded.

CMDB Normalization is available in the ServiceNow Store.

About Scalable Software

Founded in 2008, Scalable Software Inc. is the publisher of Asset Vision®, a cloud service suite of IT applications, including Asset Vision RegistryTM, Asset Vision OptimizeTM, Asset Vision License ManagerTM and Asset Vision Client ManagerTM. Dedicated to innovation in IT tools to manage the complexities of cloud, virtualization and mobile, Scalable addresses IT challenges across all verticals. From asset discovery through license reconciliation to sharing of asset data across the organization Asset Vision is used to support mature and cost-effective IT asset management strategies.

For more information, visit http://www.scalable.com.

Asset Vision is a registered trademark of Scalable Software, Ltd. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.