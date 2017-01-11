Nite Ize Gear Tie Mega Twist Tie The Gear Tie is an iconic Nite Ize product. It is one of our core product offerings across many channels and has become well-loved for its endless uses, reusable application and long-lasting design.

The original Gear Tie® Reusable Rubber Twist Tie has become a popular solution for organizing and securing gear, cords and other equipment. Because of its widespread consumer adoption and endless applications, Nite Ize® is excited to introduce the new Gear Tie Mega Twist Tie – now bigger, stronger and made for heavy duty use.

“The Gear Tie is an iconic Nite Ize product,” Nite Ize Founder and CEO Rick Case said. “It is one of our core product offerings across many channels and has become well-loved for its endless uses, reusable application and long-lasting design. We feel that the Gear Tie Mega Twist Ties are going to be extremely convenient for situations that require a bigger, stronger solution. We see this product as a great alternative to rope, bungee cords and tie down straps.”

The Gear Tie Mega Twist Tie has nearly double the diameter of the largest original Gear Tie and more than double the strength allowing it to wrap, tie, and organize even the largest and heaviest items with several simple twists.

As standard with all Nite Ize Gear Ties, a durable rubber exterior is extruded and molecularly bonded to a low carbon steel core. This patented production process creates a durable, lasting design that can be bent and twisted but won’t pull away from the wire – even under high tension and hundreds of uses. Even the tips of the Gear Tie are molded and boned to the interior wire so they cannot be removed - a key identifying feature in a true Gear Tie. The Gear Tie is designed so it won’t scratch or mark, is waterproof and easily removable and reusable. Available in 32 inch and 64 inch sizes for $6.99 and $11.99 respectively.

All the benefits of the original Gear Tie are even bigger and stronger in the Gear Tie Mega Twist Tie. For more information visit NiteIze.com.

About Nite Ize:

Founded on the principles of creativity and innovation, Nite Ize designs, manufactures and distributes solution-based products with quality and performance at their core. Headquartered in Boulder, Colo., the company celebrates its 28th anniversary in 2017 and offers more than 500 innovative products and accessories in seven unique categories: Mobile, Hardware, LED Lights + Accessories, Bike, Fitness, Pet, and Games + Fun. Still captained by its founder and CEO, Rick Case, the Nite Ize team is passionate about their products, their customers, their partners and the environment.

