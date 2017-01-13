For those with a creative streak, the adults-only Casa Velas boutique hotel in Puerto Vallarta is delighted to offer its guests a new exclusive experience that combines both painting and wine tasting. Every Monday, Mexican artist León de la Vega guides guests through hour-long themed art workshops that is complimented with an authentic Mexican wine tasting. Class topics include In the Footsteps of Miro, Calligraphy, Plein Air Painting, Drawing the Human Figure, Wine Sketching, and Painting Waves. There is also an interactive lesson on the beginnings of the local art, Vallarta Naif. Art enthusiasts staying at the hotel can discover how to master these different painting techniques in a variety of settings, from a private ocean club with vistas of the Banderas Bay to a picturesque terrace surrounded by lush foliage with views of the Marina Vallarta golf course. The new art sessions are part of the resort’s rotating schedule of complimentary dining offerings and entertainment activities for couples.

Originally from Mexico City, León de la Vega is founder of Estudio-café, a cultural center promoting local artists, authors and environmental activities. His work has been shown everywhere from Mexico City and New York City to Santa Fe and Albuquerque, New Mexico. A proponent for human development and healing through aesthetics, he recently presented a TEDx talk on handwriting.

Painting with Wine is just one of the interactive food and beverage tastings and entertainment activities for guests of the hotel each night. Every evening at six in the main lobby and Ocean Club are hosted activities for guests to participate in, creating a unique and ever changing experience for couples. Offerings range from a wine and cheese tasting, Cuban cigar rollers and margarita samplings to Dinner with the Chef, Bellini night, martini tastings, and even a casino night, where guests receive fake money for betting which can be used at the boutique if they win.

Rates start at $232 per person per night based on double occupancy. At Casa Velas, luxury accommodations, gourmet meals, premium liquor and wine, 24-hour suite service, use of the fitness center facilities, WIFI, taxes, and gratuities are included in the nightly rate. For more information please visit http://www.hotelcasavelas.com.

About Casa Velas:

Casa Velas is a luxury all-inclusive boutique hotel and ocean club for adults only, reminiscent of a Spanish hacienda, and nestled on the greens of Marina Vallarta’s 18-hole golf course. The hotel features a private ocean club and is just minutes from the beach. It has received the AAA Four Diamond Award for hospitality seven times and has been in the top two in TripAdvisor for Puerto Vallarta since 2010. Located just five minutes from Puerto Vallarta Airport and only 15 from the popular downtown area, art galleries and “El Malecon” (the boardwalk), the hotel features 80 spacious suites, some with private pools and Jacuzzis. Spa Casa Velas encompasses treatment rooms for singles and couples, a hydrotherapy area, a garden-view fitness center equipped with state-of-the-art exercise equipment, and a beauty salon. A novel service is a handbag bar where guests can enjoy use of a “loaner” designer handbag at no extra charge. Emiliano, the AAA Four Diamond rated a la carte fine dining restaurant, is in the hands of one of the area’s leading chefs serving Mexican and international cuisine. Guests can also enjoy dining privileges at the sister resort, Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, with three gourmet specialty options. Casa Velas is operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, majority owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts.