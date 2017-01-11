Evan’s knowledge and experience across multiple disciplines, including investments, custom credit solutions, and wealth planning, represents the type of integrated approach we strive for in Wealth Advisory.

Wilmington Trust hired Evan Kanarek as a senior private client advisor for its Wealth Advisory office in New York. He will provide comprehensive wealth management advice to high-net-worth individuals, families, entrepreneurs, business owners, as well as foundations and endowments throughout the company’s Northeast region.

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Kanarek was a vice president in the Asset Management division of J.P. Morgan, where he oversaw portfolio management and wealth planning for clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Prior to this, he was an associate at Credit Suisse in their Private Banking division. Earlier in his career, he was a fixed income product specialist at Morgan Stanley, helping high-net -worth families and middle market institutions construct diversified fixed income portfolios.

“Evan is a great addition to our New York Metro team,” said Sharon Klein, president of Wilmington Trust’s New York Metropolitan region. “Evan’s knowledge and experience across multiple disciplines, including investments, custom credit solutions, and wealth planning, represents the type of integrated approach we strive for in Wealth Advisory.”

Kanarek earned an MBA from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, and a bachelor’s degree in Business Economics from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. He is a Leadership Circle Member of the Young Jewish Professionals Network, and member of the Jewish Federation Real Estate Group and the Georgetown Club of New York.

He is based in Wilmington Trust’s office located at 350 Park Ave., 9th Floor in New York, and can be contacted at (212)415-0548.

