CB Insights today selected SparkCognition to the prestigious Artificial Intelligence 100 list (“AI 100”), a select group of emerging private companies working on ground breaking artificial intelligence technology. CB Insights CEO and co-founder, Anand Sanwal, revealed the winners during The Innovation Summit, a gathering of top executives and investors to explore the industries of the future.

SparkCognition develops cutting-edge machine learning that models physical and virtual assets, continuously learns from data, and derives intelligent insights to secure and protect infrastructure round the clock. The company’s technology is capable of harnessing real time sensor data and learning from it continuously, allowing for more accurate risk mitigation and prevention policies to intervene and avert disasters.

“We are honored to be recognized by CB Insights for our cutting edge innovation among so many great companies,” said Amir Husain, Founder and CEO of SparkCognition. “Over the past three years there have been many amazing validators that we are at the cutting edge in AI, from honors and awards, to investment from industry leaders. Our biggest point of pride continues to be our happy customers – so many successful deployments where our technologies are making marked advancements for their businesses. This honor and others motivate us to continue to build industry leading AI solutions for our partners and customers.”

Companies such as Affectiva, Blue River Technology, Deep Instinct, Sentient Technologies and Orbital Insight joined SparkCognition in being recognized for their amazing teams, technology, and traction in front of an audience of 400 senior executives from around the world.

The CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 winners based on a combination of data submitted by the companies, responses to interview questions and the company’s Mosaic Score. Mosaic is an algorithm built with funding from the National Science Foundation that gives predictive intelligence into the health of private companies.

“From financial services to healthcare to transport, incumbent companies in every industry are seeing that AI will reshape their industries. And as so often happens, transformational innovation comes from emerging companies. In the case of AI, a lot of the groundbreaking work is being done by the AI 100. The companies in the AI 100 are accelerating research, improving efficiency, and making many game-changing advancements that will be felt for decades to come,” CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal said.

SparkCognition’s cybersecurity solutions analyze structured and unstructured data and natural language sources to identify potential attacks in the IT and IoT environments. The uniqueness of the cognitive platform is underscored by the fact that it can continuously learn from data and derive automated insights to thwart emerging issues, without the need to build manual models.

Quick facts on the AI 100:

● In total, these 100 emerging private companies have raised $3.8B across 263 deals since 2012, according to CB Insights.

● Applications of their technology include breakthroughs in healthcare, drug discovery, business intelligence, gaming, manufacturing, and much more.

● More than 1,650 companies were nominated or applied for the AI 100 (only 6% were selected).

● Data Collective has backed 14 of the AI 100 companies, while NEA backed 8 and Bloomberg Beta backed 7.

● There have been 9 mega-rounds (funding rounds of $100M or more) to AI 100 companies since 2014.

● Five AI 100 companies have reached a valuation of $1B or more (also known as unicorn status).

● 11 countries are represented among the winners.

