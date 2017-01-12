This compilation of interviews offers unique and exciting access to our organisation’s sharpest minds at this very critical moment in the energy industry.

Pioneers and market leaders in energy education and training, The Oxford Princeton Programme has released its latest Rapid Response presentation, The Executive and The Experts - Exclusive Interviews on the Global Energy Outlook in 2017. Seven members from their cadre of energy industry experts comment on the industry’s most pressing issues as we enter a pivotal year.

“Traditionally, our experts’ insight is reserved exclusively for our valued delegates in the classroom setting or through published industry writings,” states Clara Lippert Glenn, President and CEO, The Oxford Princeton Programme. “Therefore, this compilation of interviews offers unique and exciting access to our organisation’s sharpest minds at this very critical moment in the energy industry.”

Led by Clara Lippert Glenn, The Executive and The Experts - Exclusive Interviews on the Global Energy Outlook in 2017 guides readers through insightful conversations with Dr. Carlos Blanco of Black Swan Risk Advisors, Nigel Harris and Mary Jackson of Kingston Energy Consulting, Alan Herbst of Utilis Advisory Group, Malcolm Johnson of eMJay LNG, Larry Lawrence of Enterprise Risk Consulting and Zoe Young of Reeve Young Consulting.

