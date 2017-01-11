For many fledging startups, good advice from a seasoned entrepreneur can make all the difference when navigating the challenges young businesses face. With the second installment of Quorum’s newest signature program, Entrepreneur IQ, startups can tap into the extensive expertise and experience of Geoff DiMasi, Founder and Principal of interactive design agency, P’unk Ave.

For the next six months, Geoff will meet with and offer targeted advice through Office Hours as part of Entrepreneur IQ.

Entrepreneur IQ will kick off with a reception for members of the entrepreneurial, innovation and business community to meet Geoff, learn more about the program and network. The reception will be held on January 24, 2017, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Quorum, the Science Center’s entrepreneurs clubhouse. Entrepreneur IQ is sponsored by Fox Rothschild.

Geoff established P'unk Ave after teaching for years at UArts. He is also a co-founder of Independents Hall, the oldest coworking space in Philadelphia. Geoff also organizes the Junto, co-founded and currently curates Ignite Philly, and has lent a hand in getting events like BarCamp Philly started.

Geoff has a background in print and interactive design, as well as marketing and strategy. Before founding P’unk Avenue, he worked for Rolling Stone magazine, US Magazine, Men’s Journal, and Family Life. At advertising agency Monsoon, he worked on projects for TNT Network, Urban Outfitters, and VIP Wireless. He has developed web solutions since 1997, and worked in communication and marketing since 1993.

Geoff was a full time Multimedia professor at the University of the Arts and is currently an adjunct member of the faculty. He currently serves on the Board of Leadership Philadelphia. He is also on the advisory board of Weathervane Music and the Passyunk Square Civic Association, an organization he co-founded. Geoff is a former board member of Vox Populi Gallery. He holds a B.A. from Rutgers and an M.F.A. from the University of the Arts. Geoff was identified as one of 76 Creative Connectors in Philadelphia by Leadership Philadelphia.

Entrepreneur IQ Kickoff Reception:

5:30 p.m. – Registration & Networking

6:00 – Remarks by Geoff DiMasi

6:30 – Networking

7:30 p.m. – Adjourn

There is no charge for the kick-of reception, which will take place at Quorum at the Science Center, 3711 Market Street, Suite 800. Space is limited and advance registration is encouraged. Online registration is available at: http://sciencecenter.org/engage/entrepreneur-iq-kickoff-reception

To schedule Office Hours with Geoff contact eventsintern(at)sciencecenter(dot)org

About the Science Center

Located in the heart of uCity Square, the Science Center is a mission-driven nonprofit organization that catalyzes and connects innovation to entrepreneurship and technology commercialization. For 50+ years, the Science Center has supported startups, research, and economic development in the life sciences, healthcare, physical sciences, and emerging technology sectors. As a result, graduate firms and current residents of the Science Center’s incubator support one out of every 100 jobs in the Greater Philadelphia region and drive $13 billion in economic activity in the region annually. By providing resources and programming for any stage of a business’s lifecycle, the Science Center helps scientists, entrepreneurs and innovators take their concepts from idea to IPO – and beyond.

