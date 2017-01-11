Forty-six students were selected as recipients of The Griffith Insurance Education Foundation’s 2016 scholarship offerings. This past year’s scholarship funds totaled $130,000, which helped these students to continue advancing their education in preparation for future careers in risk management and insurance.

These scholarships are awarded biannually to students who are in good academic standing, and they support The Griffith Foundation’s efforts to inspire students to continue pursuing risk management and insurance careers. Each year, in addition to awarding its own scholarship funds, The Griffith Foundation administers scholarships on behalf of organizations such as Westfield Insurance and Westfield Agents Association (WAA), which awarded $42,000 to seven students this fall. Westfield also introduced the James R. Clay Scholarship, an annual scholarship of $5,000 that continues former Westfield CEO Jim Clay’s legacy of supporting insurance education for the next generation of industry professionals.

Scholarship funds were awarded to students from the following institutions:



Bowling Green State University

Butler University

Eastern Kentucky University

Ferris State University

Florida State University

Georgia State University

Howard University

Illinois State University

John Carroll University

Kent State University

Missouri State University

Ohio State University

Olivet College

Rutgers University

Saint Joseph's University

Temple University

The University of Georgia

The University of Texas at Dallas

University of Cincinnati

University of Iowa

University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh

“Receiving the Elizabeth A. Kocur Memorial Scholarship from the Griffith Insurance Education Foundation has been one of the biggest motivations for me to continue pursuing my education toward earning a degree in finance and accounting with a concentration in risk management and insurance, and the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU®) and University Associate Certified Insurance Counselor (UACIC) designations,” said Nhat Pham, a student at The University of Texas at Dallas. “I am honored and want to say thank you to The Institutes and the insurance industry for investing in the next generation, especially for students who would love to work in this industry!”

For a complete list of scholarship winners, visit GriffithFoundation.org/Higher-Ed/Scholarships.

About The Griffith Insurance Education Foundation

The Griffith Insurance Education Foundation, an affiliate of The Institutes, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, nonadvocacy, educational organization that provides risk management and insurance education for students and public policymakers. The Institutes are the leader in delivering proven knowledge solutions that drive powerful business results for the risk management and property-casualty insurance industry. For more information, visit GriffithFoundation.org.

CPCU is a registered trademark of The Institutes. All rights reserved.